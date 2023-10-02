Masai Ujiri: 'Fred VanVleet's departure good for him and us'

CBC

The Toronto Blue Jays return to the MLB post-season for a second consecutive year, and now they know who they'll be up against.The Minnesota Twins will host the Blue Jays for their best-of-three American League wild-card series beginning on Tuesday.Here's everything you need to know about how the teams stack up ahead of Game 1.STARTING PITCHINGBlue Jays: For a team that was supposed to be an offensive juggernaut, Toronto can thank their pitching for pulling them back into the post-season.Kevin G