Marysville warehouse fire put out after 18 hours; crews taxed

It took more than 18 hours, but a massive fire inside Marysville's Glacier Ice building is now out. It was an exhausting effort for crews considering the 100-degree temperatures and how long it took to get the fire under control. The building is a total loss. "That was a historical building,” said Marysville Fire Captain Matt Lichenstein. “It meant a lot to this community." The walls were no match for the intensity of the flames. "By the time we got to the doors and got the doors open it had already taken off," said Marysville firefighter Marlee Prevette. Crews started just after two Friday afternoon and wouldn’t stop until noon Saturday. They quickly realized there wasn't much they could do to save the building. "You just reach a point where you know that you're not going to be able to catch it,” Lichenstein added. “It's frustration."