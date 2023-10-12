Maryland's Palestinian and Jewish communities react to war in Israel
Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow is being criticized for denouncing a pro-Palestinian protest, which some say she confused as supporting Hamas. The demonstration saw hundreds gather after the surprise attack on Israel
What Hamas did with its massacre of innocent civilians was to rob the Palestinian movement of their moral rightness.
‘There are not two sides,’ said White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre
Bodies of Israeli residents and Hamas attackers lay outside burned-out homes in the Israeli kibbutz Kfar Aza on Tuesday, days after the Palestinian militant group launched a large-scale surprise assault on Israel.
Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyNo American president caused Hamas’ surprise assault across the Gaza border that killed over 900 Israelis—mostly in deliberate, brutal attacks on civilians, including 260 at a music festival—and kidnapping about 150 more. But U.S. policy, especially the Trump administration’s, contributed to the unsustainable situation that made an outbreak of violence more likely.Claims that “Trump brought peace to the Middle East” are almost an inve
"The smell when you step into a shelter is kind of what hits you first," CNN's Nic Robertson said while describing a bloodstained bunker he visited.
In his more than three decades in politics, Benjamin Netanyahu has accrued almost as many nicknames as he has election wins.
Russia is seeking to capitalize on the Hamas attacks against Israel by pushing disinformation and seeking to discredit Ukraine.
Two men climbed a town hall to replace an Israeli flag with a Palestinian one, amid cheers from a crowd below.Footage shows a crowd of protesters gathered around Sheffield Town Hall cheering them on as they lower the blue and white Star of David flag and throw it from the top of the building.Chants of “free Palestine” and “from the river to the sea” can be heard while the Palestinian flag was raised above the Victorian landmark.South Yorkshire Police its officers attended the scene about 6.20pm on Tuesday but the two men fled amid the chaos in the crowds.Sheffield Council leader Tom Hunt said: “Everyone has the right to safe and peaceful protest but we cannot support the events that took place during the protest outside Sheffield's town hall.“Protesters put themselves and others in serious danger. We are a City of Sanctuary, and this is not what we stand for.“There are strong feelings about the situation in Israel and Palestine but we ask everyone to show respect and tolerance at this time."Our thoughts are with all those affected, including here in the UK. Terrorism is never justified. We call for peace and an end to attacks on innocent men, women and children in Israel and Palestine."
“Are you seeing our situation, guys?” the correspondent asked, lying in a ditch as loud explosions were heard.
Israel must use whatever force it can bear to strangle the terrorist groups who massacred, brutalised and kidnapped its citizens and are willing to do the same again. That may sound like callous warmongering, but it is not. When a country faces a vicious enemy that is intent on the murder of its people, a responsible government has no choice other than to stop it in any way it can. And please don’t say that, in Israel’s case, it can only be resolved with a political solution – because there won’
In the days since Hamas militants stormed into Israel on Saturday morning, a flood of videos and photos purporting to show the conflict have filled social media, making it difficult for onlookers from around the world to sort fact from fiction. While plenty of real imagery and accounts of the ensuing carnage have emerged, they have been intermingled with users pushing false claims and misrepresenting videos from other events. Among the fabrications, users have shared false claims that a top Isra
Syria aimed “a number of launches” at Israel on Tuesday evening, prompting Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to respond with shelling aimed at the launch site, the military said in a statement. “A number of launches from Syria aimed for Israel were identified a short while ago. Part of the launches crossed into Israeli territory and…
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli warplanes hammered the Gaza Strip neighborhood by neighborhood Tuesday, reducing buildings to rubble and sending people scrambling to find safety in the tiny, sealed-off territory now suffering severe retaliation for the deadly weekend attack by Hamas militants. Humanitarian groups pleaded for the creation of corridors to get aid into Gaza and warned that hospitals overwhelmed with wounded people were running out of supplies. Israel has stopped entry of food, fuel and me
STORY: It was one of the areas hardest hit when Hamas militants attacked Israel. This Kibbutz, or collective farm, in Kfar Azar was flooded by fighters.As they broke through the southern Israeli border from the Gaza Strip.Reuters and foreign media were given a tour by the Israeli Defence Forces as the counting of losses began. Four days on from the onslaught, the sights and sounds of a live battle still present.And the stench of bodies heavy in the air.Major General Itai Veruv describes what they found once they had control.‘’You see the babies, the mother, the fathers, in their bedrooms, in their protection roofs and how the terrorist kills them, it's not a war, it's not a battle field. It's a massacre, it's a terror activity. So you can look on yourself, it is something that I never saw in my life.’’Bodies of villagers and gunmen lie scattered throughout the neighborhood, with houses and vehicles destroyed.Troops were going house to house to retrieve civilian bodies in body bags. Unable to do so before as they were still fighting gunmen and working through booby-traps.Soldier Ayer Avriel told Reuters the average age of the community was 18 to 25.‘’This neighborhood was brutally attacked and (people) slaughtered. RPG (rocket-propelled grenade) were shot. They burned everything and made sure that no one got out of here alive, and you can see the brutality. See for yourself."The signs of the rampage were also evident inside other kibbutz’s, like Be’rei. Yossi Landau, a Zaka Commander for 33 years, told Reuters 100 bodies had been found there - about 10 percent of the area’s population."We saw.. it was unbelievable the casualties that we saw and then we thought that everything, we saw everything but then it came to yesterday when we went into Kibbutz Be'eri and we saw the ... what was done to the families, to the children,’’An Israeli military spokesperson said the death toll from the Hamas attacks dwarfs the scale of any by Islamists apart from 9/11. "It isn't over yet. We don't know, not sure that we have cleared all the area and we expect and prepare ourselves for the next battle.''Hundreds of Gazans have since been killed in Israeli strikes, according to Gaza officials, while whole districts have been flattened.
Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyA video making the rounds on social media makes a shocking claim: Officials at Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense sold weapons to Hamas that were used in last weekend’s attacks in Israel.The claim is backed up with multiple layers of supposed authority. The video is done in the style of an explainer video from the British Broadcasting Company (BBC) and there’s a BBC logo in the corner. The on-screen captions say that the purported Ukrainia
Joe Biden condemned Hamas’ “acts of sheer evil” and said the US will provide military assistance including helping to restore Israel’s “Iron Dome”.
Babies and children were among those killed during Saturday's attack by Hamas, according to Israel's military.