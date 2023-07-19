Marylanders vie for $1B Powerball jackpot

If you win $1 billion, you can buy anything you want. People are playing to win Wednesday night's Powerball jackpot, pouring into stores across Maryland all day. There have been three Powerball jackpot wins in Maryland, the largest being $731.1 million in January 2021 in Allegany County. The chance of winning the entire jackpot is one in 292 million, but the chance of winning any Powerball prize is one in 29. Powerball prizes range from $4 to $2 million, and, of course, the jackpot.