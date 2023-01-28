Marylanders outraged amid release of video in deadly Tenn. arrest
Almost eight years after the police in-custody death of Freddie Gray in Baltimore, leaders in Maryland expressed outrage over the fatal beating of a Black man by police during a traffic stop in Tennessee. Ryan Coleman, president of the Randallstown branch of the NAACP, watched the videos released Friday night by the city of Memphis, showing Tyre Nichols' interaction with police there. Nichols died three days after the confrontation with five police officers who have since been fired and charged criminally.