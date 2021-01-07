Marylanders having trouble with unemployment fear losing homes
Thousands of Marylanders who filed for unemployment months ago said they continue to have trouble getting their claims resolved.
NHL general managers are about to enter yet another great unknown. And like the rest of the world, it's something they've become accustomed to these past 10 months. The 2019-20 season was suspended in March because of COVID-19 before the league pulled off a summer restart inside tightly-controlled bubbles without fans that kept the novel coronavirus at bay. Then the draft and opening of free agency were pushed back to October, while there is a flat, stuck-in-neutral salary cap for the foreseeable future because of crushing financial realities caused by the pandemic. With a shortened 2020-21 schedule of 56 games set to begin next week — one highlighted by realigned divisions, including an all-Canadian circuit borne out of necessity due to border restrictions — executives face more big questions. One is this: With a bevy of the rules and regulations related to quarantines, both from governments and the NHL itself, how hard will it be to make in-season trades? "It's something that everybody wonders," Toronto Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas offered. "But because nobody's ever gone through this, it's hard to really say." Ottawa Senators counterpart Pierre Dorion was a little more definitive, at least from a Canadian perspective. "It's going to be very difficult to make trades with the 24 U.S.-based teams," he said. "And then the other seven teams, you're in competition in the same division. I think trades will be way more difficult." Those very exchanges have been harder to consummate in general since the league introduced its salary cap following the 2004-05 lockout. Swaps often have to be dollar in, dollar out, with many teams pushed right to the threshold of their balance sheets. As it stands ahead of this most unusual of seasons, a player traded from one of the league's American teams to a club in Canada would have to observe a 14-day quarantine. And if two GMs north of the border find a deal that makes sense, players switching sides would still have to isolate for a league-mandated seven days and provide four negative tests before being cleared. But a further complication, as Dorion pointed out, is the fact the Leafs, Senators, Montreal Canadiens, Winnipeg Jets, Edmonton Oilers, Calgary Flames and Vancouver Canucks will be battling for the North Division's four playoff spots. "It's going to be different," Flames GM Brad Treliving said. "If there's a fit and you feel it helps your team get better, I've never been one to shy away from that. "But that probably doesn't help the trade market." Teams in the U.S. should have a little more wiggle room, but there are still quarantine rules for certain jurisdictions. According to New York Rangers GM Jeff Gorton, not all trade partners will be equal in 2021. "You have to be mindful of how urgent do you want that player," he said. "Is it a hockey deal where this guy can come in and help your team, and do you want to wait the (quarantine period)? Or is it a future deal? "All those things will come under consideration when we're making moves, but there's certainly issues that we have to deal with." Vegas Golden Knights GM Kelly McCrimmon said an added wrinkle is that the NHL's 31 GMs will only get in-person viewings of six or seven opponents — all play is strictly divisional this season — unless they head out on the road to check on another potential trade partner. "We don't know the (arena) access our pro scouting staff will have initially to be able to view games in other markets," he said. "That's going to impact teams' abilities to prepare for the trade deadline to some degree." Apart from the restrictions, Dubas pointed to the 2020 baseball season as an indication there might be fewer transactions because a shorter schedule and division-only matchups — each contest will be a so-called "four-point game" — means more teams will feel they're in the playoff race longer. "We look back at the former short seasons and whether trades were impacted," said Dubas, referencing the 48-game campaigns of 1994-95 and 2012-13. "But this is just a whole other set of circumstances. It's going to be very interesting. "If we have a chance in the season and we feel there's something that can make a tangible difference to our group, we won't be afraid to do it." This year's trade deadline is set for April 12, but if the border and quarantine rules remain the same, some GMs expect moves will happen earlier in the schedule. "Just to cover off that quarantine," Treliving said. "It's certainly something we're going to have to take into consideration." There's also a chance government restrictions could be lifted or scaled back in the coming months, but surging COVID-19 numbers on both sides of the border make anything of that nature seem a long way off. "Who knows how it's going to be when the deadline comes around?" said Montreal GM Marc Bergevin, who pointed out teams might be able to slip more players through waivers this season. "It was difficult to make trades in the past. It will be even more now because of COVID." But as always, there will be injuries, needs will arise, and pressure in certain markets will undoubtedly mount — especially if a team falters out of the gate. "I think there will still be transactions," Treliving said. "We're going to have to see how it plays out." Just like pretty much everything else over the last 10 months. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 7, 2021. ___ Follow @JClipperton_CP on Twitter Joshua Clipperton, The Canadian Press
NEW YORK — Kyrie Irving won't play Thursday because of personal reasons, leaving the Brooklyn Nets without both of their superstars for their game against the Philadelphia 76ers.Kevin Durant was already out because of the NBA's health and safety protocols. Coach Steve Nash said Durant would be able to return Sunday if he continues to test negative for the coronavirus until then.Irving was added to the injury report Thursday afternoon. Nash said he hadn't spoken to Irving so didn't know the reason for his absence, saying it was a personal matter.Durant is fourth in the league with 28.2 points per game, while Irving is sixth at 27.1.Seth Curry is sitting out for the 76ers because of left ankle soreness.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press
CLEVELAND — Baker Mayfield hasn't thrown a football in four days. The Browns haven't practiced this week.Cleveland's return to the NFL playoffs feels cursed.For the second straight day, the team's headquarters and training facility stayed closed due to a COVID-19 flare-up that has knocked coach Kevin Stefanski out of Sunday night's game in Pittsburgh and wreaked havoc on the Browns' preparations.There seemed to be a possibility the wild-card game could be moved back after Dr. Allen Sills, the league's chief medical officer, told NFL Network "there was some spread from one individual to another” among the Browns.However, a league spokesman said Thursday there “is no change to the status of the game” at Heinz Field.As his first post-season appearance draws near, Mayfield said he's been doing all he can at home to get ready.“A lot of band and bodyweight stuff,” the quarterback said. "Doing a lot of walkthrough of my footwork and trying to tie those in together. Just getting up, moving around like we potentially could. Everybody’s setup is different, and that is how it was in the off-season, so you have to find a way to get the most out of it and do it safely.”The Browns and their die-hard fans waited almost 20 years to feel playoff excitement again, and it's been doused by forces beyond their control.Still, Mayfield said he and his teammates will do all they can to represent themselves well in the wild-card game — their second matchup with the rival Steelers in eight days.“There are no excuses, but luckily, we just played them last week so it is not like we are practicing against a whole new defence,” Mayfield said. "We have to be ready for the wrinkles, but luckily, we have game-planned against these guys and everybody is sitting here in the second-week-in-a-row preparation for the Pittsburgh defence.”Wide receiver Jarvis Landry echoed Mayfield, saying the Browns have to deal with the circumstances as best as they can.“Practice is a big part of everything that we do and understanding that, but at the same time, it is 2021 and it feels like 2020 still and everything is still so unexpected,” Landry said. "We have to make the most of these Zoom meetings, out of the walkthroughs and out of the time that we have to be able to go over all the details."Because this game is happening obviously, despite what we are going through as a team. I do not think the league looks at is as a disadvantage or anything like that, so I think for us, we have to just continue to prepare and get ready to play the game.”The Browns' ever-changing COVID-19 list moved again.Safety Ronnie Harrision became the latest player to test positive and will have to sit out Sunday. Harrison joins Pro Bowl left guard Joel Bitonio, cornerbacks Denzel Ward and Kevin Johnson, linebacker Malcolm Smith, wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge and tight end Harrison Bryant.On Wednesday, starting linebacker B.J. Goodson was activated from the list and safety Andrew Sendejo came off Thursday.The Browns are also down Stefanski and five assistant coaches.For special teams co-ordinator Mike Priefer, Sunday's game is a scenario he knew was possible due to the pandemic. He just never imagined it happening in the playoffs.Priefer will handle Stefanski's game-day duties — offensive co-ordinator Alex Van Pelt will call plays — as the Browns play their first post-season game since Jan. 5, 2003. Priefer said Stefanski had drawn up a pandemic contingency plan in the spring and the Browns are putting it into action this week.But while Priefer will take on Stefanski's role — and wear headphones he despises — he knows it is just temporary.“Make no mistake, this is Kevin’s team,” said Priefer, a Cleveland native. “He’s laid the foundation of a smart, tough, accountable, resilient team. And I’ll do whatever’s asked of me to help get the Browns a win on Sunday night. I do love this city. And our fans deserve our best effort, and that’s what we plan on giving them on Sunday.”This is the second time Priefer has been an acting head coach. He had to do it on late notice in 2016 for one game in Minnesota after Vikings coach Mike Zimmer had emergency eye surgery.Priefer had less than 24 hours to get ready. He's had more time to prepare this week, but it's been anything but routine.“It’s like every morning you wake up and say what else can you deal with?” he said. "Everything’s been different. But from the leadership with (GM) Andrew (Berry) and Kevin on down to the coaches and even the players, we’ve been so adapted and so flexible, we’ve been so resilient in fighting through every piece of adversity that we’ve had to deal with this year.“We’ve done a great job with that thus far and we’re going to continue to do so.”At least there's one thing the Browns don't have to worry about: more Terrible Towel-waving Steelers fans.Pittsburgh's request to boost capacity from 2,500 to 6,500 fans was denied by state officials. So Cleveland will try to end its 17-game losing streak in Pittsburgh without their ears splitting."Anyone who has been (to Heinz Field) knows how special it would be,” quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said. “I hate it for them. I hate it for the Steelers for the energy and excitement that it brings. But once again, that is what we are doing. That is what we are living in.”___AP Sports Writer Will Graves in Pittsburgh contributed to this report.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLTom Withers, The Associated Press
PITTSBURGH — The Cleveland Browns waited nearly two decades to return to the playoffs. To extend their breakthrough season, they'll have to do it without their unflappable first-year coach in a place where the franchise's shortcomings are put into stark relief:Pittsburgh.Maybe it's fitting. The Browns (11-5) and Kevin Stefanski have spent the last four months turning Cleveland from a perennial punchline to a legitimate contender. A chance to provide an exclamation point awaits at Heinz Field on Sunday night, where the AFC North champions and longtime nemesis Pittsburgh Steelers (12-4) await.If only it were that cut and dried. Not in 2020. Or 2021 for that matter. When the Browns run out of the tunnel, Stefanski will be back home in Ohio after testing positive for COVID-19. Special teams co-ordinator Mike Priefer will be in charge, with offensive co-ordinator Alex Van Pelt taking over play-calling duties.“Hopefully there’s not too many times he’s yelling at the TV, ‘What the heck is going on?!'” Van Pelt said with a laugh.Stefanski would be in good company. The Browns have been largely exasperating since returning to the NFL in 1999 in general, and chronically overmatched in Pittsburgh in particular. The Steelers are 20-1 against Cleveland at Heinz Field, including a 36-33 victory in the wild-card round in the 2002 playoffs and a 38-7 beatdown in October in which Stefanski pulled quarterback Baker Mayfield following a miserable two-interception performance.No wonder the Steelers, while respectful of the strides Cleveland has made, remain confident despite a rocky 1-4 finish following an 11-0 start.“I think they’re still the same Browns teams I play every year,” Pittsburgh wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster said. “I think they’re nameless gray faces. They have a couple good players on their team, but at the end of the day, I don’t know. The Browns is the Browns. It’s one of those things, AFC North football. They’re a good team. I’m just happy we’re playing them again.”With good reason. Pittsburgh took Cleveland to the final two minutes last Sunday despite letting Roethlisberger, outside linebacker T.J. Watt and defensive tackle Cam Heyward stay home with nothing more than playoff seeding on the line.If they can bring that effort again on Sunday night even in a largely empty stadium after officials denied the team's request to allow a small subset of fans in, they will pick up their first playoff victory in four years. Yet given all of Pittsburgh's success when the Browns are on the other side of the line of scrimmage, the 38-year-old Roethlisberger is trying to remind his younger teammates to take nothing for granted.“It is interesting because is there really a home-field advantage? I don’t know. It’s just a different year altogether,” Roethlisberger said. “We have to go into with the mindset that we need to play our best football and we are going to get their best.”BACKFIELD BLUESThe Steelers finished with the worst rushing offence in the NFL, finishing dead last in both yards rushing (1,351) and yards per carry (3.6). Despite the struggle to generate any momentum on the ground, Pittsburgh did find a little room against the Browns, running for 129 yards in the first meeting and 85 in the second — thanks in part to a cameo from third-string quarterback Josh Dobbs, who ran for 20 yards on a couple of read-option looks the team hadn't shown all year.Offensive co-ordinator Randy Fichtner thinks it's not a coincidence given the familiarity between division rivals.“I think there’s a sense that (we) know where they’re going to be,” Fichtner said, "and hence I’ll be able to come off a little firmer and that might lend to some of that (success).”TAKING OVERVan Pelt likened the Browns being without Stefanski to a bunch of teenagers leaving home for the first time.“Its tough when you lose your leader” said Van Pelt, who hasn’t called plays since he was Buffalo’s co-ordinator in 2009. “It’s like being a parent and sending your kid to college. Hopefully, you’ve done enough to get him ready for what’s ahead.”Van Pelt was born in Pittsburgh and played at Pitt. He joked that this homecoming might not be very warm.“I won’t have any friends in the stands,” he said.SUTTON STARTSThe Browns aren't the only club dealing with COVID-19 issues. The Steelers will be without veteran cornerback Joe Haden, who is on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Cam Sutton will fill in. Sutton has developed a habit of being around the ball, making an interception and recovering three fumbles while serving in a variety of roles.“Cam has learned the defence, he knows the defence,” defensive co-ordinator Keith Butler said. “He knows what everybody is doing, what his help is. ... That always helps when you have players like that.”O-LINE SHUFFLEBitonio’s loss was a cruel personal blow to the Browns’ longest-tenured player. Drafted in 2014, Bitonio endured a 16-loss season and constant change to finally make the playoffs, only to be flattened by COVID-19 before his biggest game.“We know what Joel would give to be out there,” said wide receiver Jarvis Landry. “This is definitely one for Joel.”Bitino's absence weakens Cleveland’s offensive line, which recently lost top backups Chris Hubbard and Nick Harris to season-ending injuries. As late as Thursday, the Browns still weren’t saying who would replace Bitonio and face Steelers stud Cam Heyward.___AP Sports Writer Tom Withers in Cleveland contributed to this report.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLWill Graves, The Associated Press
LANDOVER, Md. — Running off the field after Washington clinched a spot in the playoffs, Chase Young couldn't contain his excitement about who's up next.“Tom Brady!” Young yelled. “Tom Brady, I'm coming. I want Tom! I want Tom!”Young and NFC East champion Washington will get Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday night in the wild-card round as a home underdog. Young's first NFL playoff game is Brady's 42nd and first not in a New England Patriots uniform, a chance for the 43-year-old to add to his career accomplishments.“Nothing is given — you have to earn everything,” Brady said. “We’re going up against a division winner and a team that’s very talented. Certainly on defence they have a lot of playmakers, so we have to put it all together. In order to advance, you have to play good football.”Tampa Bay (11-5) has done that with Brady, riding a four-game winning streak since its bye week. Washington (7-9) won the league's worst division thanks in large part to Young's stellar rookie season and quarterback Alex Smith's leadership two years since severely breaking his right leg.Brady's post-season resume is well-documented: 30 victories, six Super Bowl championships — double Washington's franchise history — with 73 touchdowns and 35 interceptions. Young is fired up to take his shot at Brady after leading all rookies with 7 1/2 sacks.“I’m excited to go against the best,” Young said. “You think I’m not going to be excited to play against the G.O.A.T.? Then you’re tripping. And that is what it is. I’m excited to play against Big Tom. I’m not going to apologize for saying I want Tom. No. I want Tom Brady. I want every quarterback I play against."Getting to Brady early and often with a front four of Young and fellow first-round picks Montez Sweat, Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne is Washington's best, if not only, chance to pull the upset. Washington's defence has feasted against the pass this season, so the Buccaneers are ready.“We’ve got our hands full with that D-Line, one of the best D-Lines in the league,” Brady said. "We’re prepared for a tough challenge, and it should be a fun game.”HISTORY ON SIDELINESThis will be the first NFL playoff game with a female coach on each sideline. Tampa Bay has two in assistant defensive line coach Lori Locust and assistant strength and conditioning coach Maral Javadifar; Washington has full-year coaching intern Jennifer King, who assists with running backs.Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians said he and Washington counterpart Ron Rivera, also advocates for more minority representation in coaching, were on a diversity panel once and share similar beliefs. Arians called women in coaching “the wave of the future.”“It’s going to tell those young girls that are watching that you can — yes, you can coach in the NFL,” Rivera said. “This game, it’s a tremendous game. It should be open to everybody in terms of opportunities to play, opportunities to coach or opportunities to lead the organization.”ROAD ADVANTAGEGoing on the road doesn’t faze the Buccaneers, who matched a franchise best by going 6-2 this season away from Raymond James Stadium, site of this season’s Super Bowl. Arians said his team finally got used to playing in empty stadiums, even though it took a while.“This year without the crowd noise it’s so different,” he said. "Every game is really a home game. “It’s just, ‘Hey, let’s go play ball in the parking lot.’”QB SHUFFLE?Smith missed two games with a strained right calf in the same leg he broke in 2018 and struggled with mobility in the division-clinching win last weekend at Philadelphia. He's 5-1 as the starter this season and might be able to play even with limited practice snaps, but Rivera broached the possibility this week of rotating Smith and backup Taylor Heinicke.“We have to look at it,” Rivera said. "We’re going to play a very aggressive defence this week. Obviously, it’s something we most certainly have to look at.”Smith is 36 and just the fifth QB to take three different teams to the playoffs, while Heinicke has one regular-season pro start and no playoff experience. Yet Rivera believes their similarities in style allow for Washington's offence to streamline one game plan no matter who plays.Maybe both.“I’ve never been a part of a quarterback rotation,” Smith said. "I play quarterback. I’m getting ready to go in and get done what I need to get done this week, preparing obviously for a huge challenge, and getting out there and playing.”STINGY DefenceSTampa Bay has gone from 27th in the NFL in defence two years ago to sixth this season. Washington ranks second after being 27th last season.Much of the credit goes to two former head coaches-turned defensive co-ordinators: Todd Bowles for the Bucs and Jack Del Rio for Washington. Bowles is interviewing for the Atlanta Falcons coaching vacancy but said his focus is on this game first.The Bucs led the league in rushing defence (80.6 yards per game) for the second straight year.“Scoring points has never really been that hard," Arians said. "I knew when we came here, we were going to build a defence. You win on defence because scoring points isn’t that hard.”___AP Sports Writers Howard Fendrich and Fred Goodall contributed.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLStephen Whyno, The Associated Press
CLEVELAND — The Indians drafted and developed Francisco Lindor, who blossomed into an All-Star shortstop and one of baseball's best all-around players.Cleveland chased a World Series title with him.They'll now do it without Lindor.Knowing they could never meet his price, the Indians dealt the four-time All-Star and pitcher Carlos Carrasco to the New York Mets, who have a new owner willing to spend at baseball's highest levels in order to get his franchise back on top.The cash-strapped Indians sent Lindor and Carrasco to the Mets on Thursday for infielders Andrés Giménez and Amed Rosario, right-hander Josh Wolf and outfielder Isaiah Greene — a move Cleveland hopes can keep it competitive and capable of ending baseball’s longest title drought.The Indians knew this day was coming. That didn't make it any easier.“They’re special people in addition to special players,” said Chris Antonetti, the team's president of baseball operations, adding he cried when informing the players they were New York bound. "Trades like this are really, really hard to make. But at the same time, we feel it’s the right thing to do for us.“Hopefully this will be — as painful as it is right now — a trade that positions us to be successful moving forward.”Dealing Lindor, who is eligible for free agency after the 2021 season, will cut roughly ’$30 million off the Indians' payroll and allow them to rebuild.For the Mets, the acquisition is another sign owner Steven Cohen means business."They did not come cheaply,” Mets president Sandy Alderson said of Lindor and Carrasco . “What we’re trying to do is create a new reality rather than deal with perception."A billionaire hedge fund manager, Cohen bought the team on Nov. 6 from the Wilpon and Katz families and pledged to increase spending. One of his next big-ticket items figures to be signing Lindor to a long-term contract, something the Indians couldn't do.Lindor, who will be playing in a far different spotlight than he experienced in Cleveland, impacts the game with his bat, glove and legs. A two-time Gold Glove winner, he's a career .285 hitter and averaged 29 homers, 86 RBIs and 21 steals in his six major league seasons — all with the Indians, who drafted him in 2011.He's been the face of the Indians' franchise, with an infectious smile and joy for playing that has made him one of Cleveland's most popular athletes. But he's gone now, leaving the Indians without their best player and the team's fans grumbling about owner Paul Dolan.Cleveland had run out of options. Lindor has turned down numerous long-term contract offers from the Indians, betting on himself and knowing he could get more money from a major-market team when he becomes a free agent.It may seem unfair, but Antonetti has long acknowledged the Indians don't have money to throw around.“What we have to do is deal with the reality of what the system is,” he said. “In this case, we had a top pick, got a really good player, he developed into a star, we made multiple attempts to try to sign him. That didn’t happen and now he’s transitioned to another organization. That’s just the reality of the professional baseball landscape right now.”Carrasco is one of the game's best comeback stories, overcoming leukemia to become one of the AL's steadiest starters. The 33-year-old has a 88-73 career record with a 3.73 ERA.Beyond his stats, Carrasco was a team leader. But with an abundance of young pitchers, including Cy Young Award winner Shane Bieber, the Indians were in position to move a player of Carrasco's calibre to fill more holes.Carrasco can be replaced. Finding someone to fill Lindor's shoes will be much tougher.The 25-year-old Rosario is a good start. He's been New York's primary shortstop the past three seasons.“We think he has a chance to help our major league team either as a shortstop or as a player that could play multiple positions, or settle at a different defensive position,” Antonetti said. But, a guy with great ability."Lindor is signed for only another season, so the Mets will have to get to work quickly on locking him up for the long term.“We've have one conversation with him and no conversations with his agent," Alderson said. “We acquired Francisco because of his present ability and the possibility that he could be a Met long-term. There’s no guarantee of that. It’s something that we will approach, you know, in the next few weeks.”Cohen is hoping to turn around a franchise that has not won a World Series since 1986, and been overshadowed by the crosstown Yankees. Cohen intends to change that and hire general manager Brodie Van Wagenen to bring back Alderson, the former GM, as team president.Carrasco is signed at $12 million in each of the next two seasons, part of a deal that includes a $14 million team option for 2023 with a $3 million buyout. The option would become guaranteed if he pitches in 170 innings in 2022 and is found to be healthy for the 2023 season.Since Cohen's takeover, the Mets learned pitcher Marcus Stroman accepted an $18.9 million qualifying offer and signed right-hander Trevor May to a $15.5 million, two-year contract and catcher James McCann to a $40.6 million, four-year deal. New York also signed injured right-hander Noah Syndergaard to a $9.7 million, one-year deal.“We're closer to one player away,” Alderson said.___AP Baseball Writer Ronald Blum in New York contributed to this report.___More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsTom Withers, The Associated Press
Skip Rachel Homan has pencilled in the Scotties Tournament of Hearts on her calendar next month for the Calgary curling bubble. If she were to win a fourth national women's title, it would make for a most interesting decision on her plans for the world championship that follows a few weeks later. Homan, who's pregnant with her second child, will be about seven months along during the Feb. 20-28 Scotties at the Markin MacPhail Centre. The winning team will represent Canada at the March 20-28 world playdowns in Schaffhausen, Switzerland. "What's going to happen in future events with women's worlds, it's hard to predict the future right now," Homan said. "There's no 100 per cent these days. But hopefully we'll be able to compete in the Scotties and do Ontario proud and then see where the worlds stands at that point." It makes for yet another interesting talking point in this most unusual curling season. Depending on Scotties results and her physical comfort level while being eight months pregnant, Homan could also choose to play in the March 18-25 Canadian mixed doubles championship. That would allow the St. Paul, Alta., resident to stay in province and avoid a long international trip. That competition is the third of six events set for the Canada Olympic Park hub. Homan, ranked fourth in doubles with John Morris, will not play in the Grand Slams in April although her team could still be in the field. Homan, who won a world title in 2017, recently accepted an offer to represent Ontario at the Scotties after the province cancelled its playdowns. Other confirmed Scotties entries include Team Canada's Kerri Einarson, Manitoba's Jennifer Jones and Northern Ontario's Krysta Burns. Normally teams at a nationals or worlds would use a fifth player as a substitute if one of the four starters were unable to participate. Using a three-player lineup could also work in a short-term pinch. The Ottawa-based Homan team has used a variety of alternates over the years including Cheryl Bernard, Stephanie LeDrew and Cheryl Kreviazuk. Homan said her rink has yet to decide on fifth plans this season. "With COVID obviously, that brings challenges to alternates," Homan said in a recent interview. "It's a lot to ask." If her Ontario side were to advance but the skip could not go to Switzerland, it's unclear who would throw final stones on the fourth-ranked team that includes third Emma Miskew, second Sarah Wilkes and lead Joanne Courtney. In the event a national champion could not send the same lineup to the worlds due to injury, pregnancy or travel concerns, a federation spokesman said via email that "Curling Canada will consult with the team relative to identifying the best possible solution." A strong showing at the world championship is particularly important for Canada this year with the top six countries locking up berths at the 2022 Beijing Games. Given that, and coupled with the short turnaround the Scotties winners would have before leaving for Europe, has Curling Canada considered declaring representatives ahead of time? "We've kind of always done playdowns," said Nolan Thiessen, the federation's director of broadcast, marketing, innovation and event presentation. "I know this year we looked at it. We still haven't been told that the world women's (championship) is officially happening based on what the health and safety protocols are. We shall see on that one." Thiessen, in a recent phone interview from Calgary, added that Curling Canada is already working on plans for what will be asked of the Scotties winners. "(We'll) work with them to try to ensure that we have everything needed and they know what to expect so that whoever wins on that Sunday night is ready to go and is going to be as prepared as possible," he said. The 2020 women's world championship set for Prince George, B.C., last March was cancelled. Canada is one of 14 countries slated to participate in the 2021 competition at the KSS Sports Complex. "The world women's is still scheduled to go ahead as planned," World Curling Federation media chief Chris Hamilton said via email. "However, the finer details around all of the COVID-19 safety protocols, including any required quarantine period, are still under discussion with the Swiss authorities at the moment." Homan's team played a few friendly games earlier this season but its actual competition schedule has been very limited. She's confident her rink will come out strong when play resumes. "We've put in so many hours and so much work leading into this that you just have confidence that you've been there and done it before," she told The Canadian Press from the Edmonton area. "You rely a little bit on the training you were able to do and the stuff we tried to do early. "Right now it's just that mental side and as much as off-ice training as we can to (prepare). It'll be a different Scotties for sure but we're so excited to be able to represent Ontario." Homan and husband Shawn Germain welcomed baby Ryatt in June 2019. Homan curled until she was about seven months pregnant that season. She announced her latest pregnancy in an Instagram post last November. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 7, 2021. Follow @GregoryStrongCP on Twitter. Gregory Strong, The Canadian Press
