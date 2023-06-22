Marylander faced obstacles to unemployment due to stolen identity

Imagine losing your job, then finding out someone else has already filed for unemployment under your name. A Baltimore man says it happened to him, and that it took far too long to resolve. Michael Powell said he received an email in February that his education-field job of 17 years was eliminated following pandemic-related problems. "So, I applied for unemployment, and as I was applying, I found that I already had an application on file. Never being unemployed before in my life, I knew it was fraud, and then came to remember that back in March of 2021, HR contacted me and said that somebody had filed a claim under (my) name," Powell said.