Maryland woman's life mission is to save the monarch butterfly
A Churchville woman has made it her mission to raise and protect as many monarch butterflies as she can. Scientists added monarch butterflies to the endangered species list in July. Donna Thompson's garden has many plants, monarch butterflies and hundreds of their eggs. Thompson told 11 News monarch butterflies may be endangered, but not in her butterfly sanctuary, where she has 600 eggs that she raises from caterpillar to chrysalis to monarch butterflies.