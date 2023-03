CBC

Most MPs in the House of Commons voted in favour of calling for a public inquiry into foreign election interference Thursday, ramping up the pressure on the federal government following fresh allegations about China's alleged meddling in Canada's affairs. The NDP motion passed with 172 votes in favour and 149 against. While non-binding, the vote indicates the will of the majority of voting MPs, raises the pressure on the government and threatens to distract from U.S. President Joe Biden's visit