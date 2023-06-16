Maryland Police Officers Help Rescue Disabled Cat From Storm Drain

Body camera footage captured the rescue of a cat who has difficulty walking from a storm drain in Columbia, Maryland, on June 10.

Three Howard County Police Officers were involved in the rescue of a 20-month-old cat named Korbi, the department said. Officer (PFC) Rafeh Shams went down into the sewer first, police said, but the kitty scurried to an inaccessible area. With the help of PFC Daniel Davis and PO Bradley Sheahin, and “friendly neighbors,” Korbi was returned to his owner “safe and unharmed,” the department said.

In an email to police, the cat’s owner wrote, “This situation would not have had a happy ending for Korbi or for me had those officers not come to help. I’m certain of that.” Credit: Howard County Police Department via Storyful