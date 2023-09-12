Maryland Moroccan community raises funds for earthquake victims

CBC

Montreal police are asking for the public's help in locating a 15-year-old girl who has been missing for nearly a month. Linda Uqaituk Kirshner, also known as Charlie, was last seen Aug. 17 in Sir-Wilfrid-Laurier Park in Montreal's Plateau-Mont-Royal borough. Police had previously identified the missing girl as Kirshner Uqaituk, but have since updated their website with the correct name. Police say the teen could be in the downtown area, including the Alexis Nihon shopping mall and centres for I