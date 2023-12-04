Maryland man gains millions of fans as 'Therapy Gecko'

A man from Owings Mills is quickly becoming an internet sensation. Lyle Drescher calls himself the "Therapy Gecko." He records podcasts and social media videos and takes calls from strangers dressed as a gecko. His videos and podcasts catch the attention of millions of people. "Some people talk about deep interpersonal problems with their relationships and things that are bothering them on a deep philosophical level in their psyche, and then other people will talk about pooping their pants, and I try to approach all of those subjects with an equal level of attention and consideration," Drescher said.