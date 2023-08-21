Maryland makes whole blood available for traumatic events

Maryland is the first state to offer a statewide lifesaving trauma response initiative that carries whole blood aboard state police helicopters. When a Maryland State Police medevac helicopter responds to a scene, emergency teams might only have seconds to provide lifesaving aid to an injured person. Through a new partnership called "Blood on Board," state police helicopters will carry whole blood for emergency transfusions. Whole blood is blood that has not been separated into components that contain all of the factors necessary for optimal clotting that aids in the resuscitation of patients with extreme bleeding.