Maryland holds large kid-only COVID-19 vaccine clinics

Several large, kid-only COVID-19 vaccine clinics opened in Maryland over the past few days after the pediatric vaccine was approved for children 5-11. While many parents and caregivers of younger children said they're relieved, infectious disease experts said it's a big deal to everyone as it's a chance to end the pandemic. All of the vaccine administered in Maryland comes from the federal government, which pushes it out along two tracks: One to the state with 181,000 doses in the first order, and a second to retail pharmacies representing an additional 101,700 pediatric doses, according to the Maryland Department of Health. That makes the total initial allocation set to arrive in Maryland so far at more than 280,000 doses.