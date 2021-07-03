Maryland Fourth of July events return in 2021

Many Fourth of July events are returning in 2021 after cancellations last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. People in Dundalk kicked off celebrations Saturday morning with the return of the Independence Day Parade. This year marks the 87th year of the celebration, bringing many people, young and old, out to celebrate the holiday. It began at the Logan Village Shopping Center before going through the community, and while the parade was held for the holiday weekend, it meant much more for the people of Dundalk.