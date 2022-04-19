Maryland follows feds by dropping masks on public transportation

Maryland commuters are mixed when it comes to a judge's ruling that voided the national face mask mandate covering airlines and other public transportation. The Monday ruling ended the mask mandate on planes, trains, buses and transit systems, prompting some to celebrate while others remain confused. Maryland followed suit one day after the federal mask mandate for mass transit was lifted. But the rule change might not have much of an impact on Maryland commuters. At 11 a.m. the day after the ruling, the No. 91 MTA bus stopped at Mondawmin Mall and 13 passengers disembarked. Twelve of them were wearing masks even though they didn't have to. And, bus after bus that followed, it was the same thing.