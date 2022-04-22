Maryland employers seek feds to release extra H-2B visas
Federal officials were expected to increase the number of visas for seasonal workers this month, but workers still aren't available, which is impacting certain sectors of Maryland's economy. Indecision is holding up the process of releasing 35,000 supplemental H-2B visas. Federal officials have yet to announce when the additional visas will be released. And when they do, it will take another month for processing before workers arrive. Plus, there are no guarantees people will be available.