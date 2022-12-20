Maryland Emergency Crew Pulls Driver From Car 'Engulfed in Flames'

Emergency responders pulled a driver from a car that was “engulfed in flames” after a crash in Annapolis, Maryland, on Monday, December 19, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department.

Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department said that an ambulance crew transporting a patient happened upon the collision on the way to the hospital.

Video posted by the Anne Arundel County Police Department timestamped as being taken on Monday shows officials breaking the driver side window to free the person inside the flaming car. The post shows footage captured by Anne Arundel County Police body cameras and a Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department ambulance dash camera during the rescue.

An update on the victim’s condition had not been released, according to local TV station WUSA. Credit: Anne Arundel County Police Department via Storyful