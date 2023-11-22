Maryland dog to compete in National Dog Show
The National Dog Show has become as much of a holiday tradition as football and turkey. While everyone has their favorite breed, there's one dog you may want to root for this year. Edgar is a young Manchester terrier who has his eyes set on best in show -- and he's from Maryland! The 1 1/2-year-old from Silver Spring is competing in his first-ever National Dog Show. His owner, Kevin Fleming, a teacher in D.C. Public Schools, said Edgar is a pet first and show dog second. Soon, he may even have a new title.