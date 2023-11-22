Maryland dog to compete in National Dog Show

Woman & Home

Whatever your taste, the best perfume for women is always one that lasts longer than your morning commute. Fragrance is usually one of the priciest beauty buys we make, so picking a long lasting perfume ensures you'll get maximum bang for your buck, with true all-day wear and minimal top-ups. Whether you prefer classic rose perfume or something more comforting, like the best vanilla perfume, notes are the number one factor that determines the endurance of your scent. Think of perfume as a pyramid, consisting of top, heart, and base notes. The top notes are the first impression and disperse quickly, giving way to others. “Typically, middle notes last longer than top notes, however, it’s the base notes that form the foundation of the fragrance,” explains Karen Harris, Head of Marketing at The Perfume Shop. “They come into force around 30 minutes after integrating with the middle notes, and typically last six hours.” Composition aside, there are other reasons why some fragrances linger and others are fleeting. Use our expert guide to select the perfect long-lasting perfume for you.