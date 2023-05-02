Maryland Black Bears enjoy their unprecedented success
The Maryland Black Bears look to continue their unprecedented success. https://www.wmar2news.com/sports
Several players in this year's NFL draft taken after Round 1 look poised to yield significant returns on investment and outperform their draft slot.
Yahoo Sports draft expert Charles McDonald also doled out a D to one of the best teams in the NFL.
The completion of the 2023 NFL draft marked a distinct point in the offseason. After some significant player movement, which teams are trending up?
Several teams' NFL draft decisions could be an indicator that some notable veterans might not be in their plans for much longer.
Flames forward Jonathan Huberdeau is hoping a new head coach will get his game back on track.
With the Cowboys moving to a more of west coast philosophy with Mike McCarthy taking over, a fullback is needed on offense. They haven’t had a fullback on the roster since 2019.
Colorado's roster reconstruction under new head coach Deion Sanders has unsettled some, but that's the point of it, according to him.
The Dalton Kincaid selection knocks this grade down. That type of tight end didn’t seem like a huge need for the Bills compared to other holes on their roster.
Maple Leafs fans planning to attend the team's road games in the upcoming second-round NHL playoff series against Florida may find themselves shut out of ticket options. The Panthers are restricting ticket sales for Games 3 and 4 to American residents. It wasn't clear why the restriction was in place but the Maple Leafs do have a fan base that travels well, particularly in the Snowbird-heavy Sunshine State. Tickets were set to go on sale later Monday. Under an 'Important Event Info' listing on t
The play-by-play man's take on the team's premature ouster was way over the top.
The Manchester United forward helped out the Switzerland international in Manchester
Game 1 of the best-of-7 series is Tuesday in Toronto.
The stench of Dan Snyder no longer plaguing the Washington Commanders has apparently been very good for business.
CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have fired head coach Darryl Sutter, the latest major change at the NHL club after a disappointing season. The Flames missed the playoffs this season after posting a 38-27-17 record. Sutter's departure comes two weeks after former Flames general manager Brad Treliving turned down a contract extension and parted ways with the team. Flames president of hockey operations and interim GM Don Maloney said at that time that all aspects of the organization would be reviewed,
The DP World Tour is anticipating some of Europe’s Ryder Cup legends to resign their memberships imminently in the latest unprecedented upheaval in the LIV Golf controversy.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Andrei Vasilevskiy doesn't know if the heavy workload over the past four seasons is to blame. But the two-time Stanley Cup-winning Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender feels as if his body let him down in the second half of the season. And he believes he knows why. “My mistake was that I didn’t really pay attention to my recovery,” Vasilevskiy said on Tuesday, three days after Tampa Bay was eliminated by Toronto in a first-round playoff series. “The first 30, 35 games, I felt as usu
Chris Bassitt coughed up a grand slam in the first inning, but the home run wouldn't have happened if not for a missed call from the umpire.
Former Wales captain Gareth Bale had been offered the chance to sign up.
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — After not selecting a defensive tackle in the NFL draft last weekend, the Buffalo Bills landed one in free agency by signing Kaylon “Poona” Ford to a one-year contract on Tuesday. Listed at 5-foot-11 and 310 pounds, Ford joins the Bills after spending five seasons in Seattle, including the past four as a starter. Ford was regarded as one of the top defensive linemen available in free agency and fills an immediate depth need along Buffalo’s front. The signing comes after
As the calendar flips to May, Fred Zinkie has an extensive list of players who offer long-term upside for fantasy managers.