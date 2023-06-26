Maryland bank opens new location in downtown Baltimore
As many banks close their brick-and-mortar locations nationwide, one Maryland bank is expanding. On Monday, SECU Maryland opened a new location on Pratt Street in Baltimore. To celebrate the opening, SECU is offering city residents raffles and giveaways all week. The opening comes at a time when downtown Baltimore continues to deal with empty Inner Harbor properties and dwindling foot traffic. So, leaders are increasingly trying to bring in new business.