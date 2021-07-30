Mary Kom: Rest If You Must, But Don’t Quit It

Today, we bring to you the words by Indian boxing legend Mary Kom. The 38-year-old 2012 London Games bronze medalist doesn't believe in quitting. After getting knocked out of the Tokyo Games 2020, she said, "I will take a break after coming back, spend time with my family. But I am not quitting. If there is any competition, I will continue and try my luck."

(Video by Venkatesh. S)