Marvin Harrison Jr. reacts to being taken by Cardinals with No. 4 overall pick

The Canadian Press

DETROIT (AP) — There's no place Drake Maye would rather be. When the NFL invited the former North Carolina quarterback to attend the draft in Detroit, he had a quick answer. Yes. “I think you always dream about coming here and coming to walk across the stage and be with the commissioner," Maye said. "It’s something I couldn’t turn down. It was a no-brainer for me.” Not everyone feels the same way. Only 13 players chose to celebrate their big night in the Motor City, representing a decline in NFL