Marvin Bagley III with an alley oop vs the Brooklyn Nets

LOS ANGELES — Tiger Woods was in the driver’s seat of a mangled SUV that rolled and ended up on its side down a steep roadway in the Los Angeles suburbs Tuesday morning, seatbelt still fastened, both legs seriously injured. He was lucid enough to give his name —“Tiger” — to the sheriff’s deputy who had poked his head through a hole in the windshield. “At that moment, it clicked in my mind and I immediately recognized him as Tiger Woods,” Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Carlos Gonzalez said Tuesday. The single-car crash was another setback for Woods, the preeminent golfer of his generation who has spent the last decade in a cycle of injuries, self-inflicted personal problems and an arrest for DUI. Each time, he returned to the course and won. Even at 45, Woods is among the more recognizable sports figures in the world and is sports' biggest draw. His 2019 Masters victory was seen as a transcendent comeback and further cemented his reputation for toughness and clutch performances. Briefly Tuesday, the world paused and worried that Woods might be critically injured or worse. As it became clear that his life wasn't in danger, the obvious question came out: Can he golf again? “As if his body hasn’t endured enough,” Jon Rahm, the No. 2 player in the world, said from the Workday Championship in Florida. “I just hope he can get out of the hospital after recovery and he can still play with his kids and have a normal life.” His agent said Woods underwent surgery on his leg, and the injuries were described as serious. No charges were filed, police said there was no evidence he was impaired and no one else was injured. It was the 10th surgery for Woods, who has suffered knee, back and neck problems for more than a decade. Woods was in Los Angeles over the weekend as tournament host of the Genesis Invitational that ended Sunday, and then to film content for his sponsor, Discovery-owned GOLFTV. He was not playing while recovering from a fifth back surgery on Dec. 23. Woods was alone in the SUV when it crashed into a raised median, crossed two oncoming lanes and rolled several times, authorities said at a news conference. Police said Woods was alert and able to communicate as firefighters pried open the front windshield to get him out. Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said the airbags deployed and the inside of the SUV stayed mostly intact, which “gave him a cushion to survive the crash.” There was no immediate evidence that Woods was impaired. Authorities said they checked for any odor of alcohol or other signs he was under the influence of a substance and found none. They didn’t say how fast he was driving. The crash happened about 7:15 a.m. on a sweeping, downhill stretch of a two-lane road through upscale suburbs. Gonzalez, the first to get to the wreck, said he sometimes catches people topping 80 mph in the 45 mph zone and crashes are common. “I will say that it’s very fortunate that Mr. Woods was able to come out of this alive,” Gonzalez said. Thoughts and prayers have come from everywhere — Jack Nicklaus and Michael Jordan, Mike Tyson, and former Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump, who has played golf with Woods and awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2019. Woods, who shares with Sam Snead the PGA Tour record of 82 career victories, had said during the Genesis Invitational television broadcast that he was awaiting one more test from his Dec. 23 microdiscectomy surgery before learning if he could expand his work. Asked about playing the Masters on April 8-11, Woods replied, “God, I hope so.” Woods has carried the sport since his record-setting Masters victory in 1997 when he was 21, winning at the most prolific rate in modern PGA Tour history. He is singularly responsible for TV ratings spiking, which has led to enormous increases in prize money. He feared he would never play again until fusion surgery on his lower spine in April 2017. He returned a year later, and won the 2018 Tour Championship. It was his first major in 11 years. The previous one was the U.S. Open in 2008 at Torrey Pines, on a left leg with shredded knee ligaments and a double stress fracture. He had reconstructive surgery a few days later. Woods last played Dec. 20 in the PNC Championship in Orlando, Florida, an unofficial event where players are paired with parents or children. He played with his son, Charlie, who is now 12. Woods also has a 13-year-old daughter, Samantha. The news put a damper on the World Golf Championship in Florida, where Woods was eligible to play. “I’m sick to my stomach,” said Justin Thomas, No. 3 in the world and among the younger players whom Woods has embraced. “It hurts to see one of my closest friends get in an accident. Man, I just hope he’s all right.” This is the third time Woods has been involved in a car investigation. The most notorious was the early morning after Thanksgiving in 2009, when his SUV ran over a fire hydrant and hit a tree. That was the start of shocking revelations that he had been cheating on his wife with multiple women. Woods lost major corporate sponsorships, went to a rehabilitation clinic in Mississippi and did not return to golf for five months. In May 2017, Florida police found him asleep behind the wheel of a car parked awkwardly on the side of the road. He was arrested on a DUI charge and said later he had an unexpected reaction to prescription medicine for his back pain. Woods later pleaded guilty to reckless driving and checked into a clinic to get help with prescription medication and a sleep disorder. Woods hasn’t won since the Zozo Championship in Japan in fall 2019, and he’s reduced his playing schedule in recent years because of injuries. Besides his back surgeries, he’s had four surgeries on his left knee, including a major reconstruction after he won the 2008 U.S. Open. ___ Ferguson reported from Jacksonville, Florida. AP Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds contributed from Miami. Stefanie Dazio And Doug Ferguson, The Associated Press
NEWARK, N.J. — Victor Olofsson scored his sixth power-play goal, Linus Ullmark was magnificent in making 41 saves and the Buffalo Sabres beat the slumping New Jersey Devils 4-1 on Tuesday night. Rasmus Asplund and Dylan Cozens broke the game open early in the third period with goals in a 1:34 span that send the Devils to their third straight loss. Cody Eakin scored an empty-net goal with less than a second to play. The win was the Sabres' second over the Devils in three days and only their second in the last seven games (2-5-0). They lost to the Islanders on Monday night. MacKenzie Blackwood had 33 saves for New Jersey, which prevented Ullmark from getting his first shutout since 2019 when Nikita Gusev scored with 28 seconds to play. Ullmark, making his fourth straight start, withstood an early surge by New Jersey and got some help from the post on a point shot by P.K. Subban in the third period. He made two great stops in the final minute before giving up a goal. The Sabres came into the game with the NHL's third best power play, and it was clicking in the second period. Jack Eichel and Sam Reinhard hit goalpost on the first extra-man advantage, and Oloffson scored his seventh goal of the season on the second, which included another post by Eichel. Asplund, who was elevated to the roster earlier in the day with Tobias Reider's injury, batted a deflected puck out of the air to push the margin to 2-0 at 5:16 of the third period. It was his first goal of the season and second of his 32-game career. Cozens scored in close off a great feed from former Devil Taylor Hall. SKINNER OUT Sabres F Jeff Skinner, who had not scored in 14 games, was a healthy scratch for the second straight game. Coach Ralph Krueger wants the one-time 40-goal scorer to watch a couple of games. He said the move was not disciplinary. BANGED UP D Earlier in the day, the Sabres announced William Borgen will miss up to two months with a broken right forearm. He was hurt in the first period against the Devils on Saturday and finished the game. Buffalo also lost fellow defenceman Jake McCabe for the season with a major knee injury in the game. Buffalo was already without top defenceman Rasmus Ristolainen, who remains out indefinitely because of COVID-19. Jacob Bryson was called up from the taxi squad and made his NHL debut, playing on defence with Colin Miller. He hit a goalpost with a first-period shot. UP NEXT The teams face off again on Thursday, this time in Buffalo. It will be their third game since Saturday. ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
CLEVELAND — Lamar Stevens drove for an easy dunk with 4.1 seconds left and Atlanta failed to get off a final shot as the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Hawks 112-111 on Tuesday night to end their 10-game losing streak — the NBA's longest this season. After Atlanta's Trae Young, snubbed as an All-Star reserve earlier in the day, missed a runner with 11 seconds left, the Cavs pushed the ball up trailing by one. Collin Sexton passed it on the left wing to Stevens, who had no one in his way and dunked. The Hawks had time, but Tony Snell didn't get off a final 3-pointer in time and the Cavs celebrated on their way to the locker room as if they had just won a playoff series. It was Cleveland's first win since Feb. 1, and for long stretches of the fourth quarter it appeared in doubt. Sexton scored 29 points, Darius Garland 17 and Jarrett Allen had 13 points and 14 rebounds for the Cavs, who also got five 3-pointers from rookie Dylan Windler. Young had 28 points and 12 assists, and Kevin Huerter scored 22 for the Hawks. Clint Capela added 17 rebounds. Young was already on the floor for pregame warmups when the NBA announced the backups for next month's showcase in Atlanta. An All-Star last season, Young came in averaging 35.3 points in his past three games, and 26.9 this season — the most of any player not picked. Hawks starting forward John Collins only played 13 minutes. He left in the first half with a possible concussion. With several power forwards injured, and centre Andre Drummond sitting while the Cavs try to trade him, Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff started seldom-used Dean Wade, a 24-year-old who played in the G League last year and came in averaging 2.1 points per game. Wade made one of Cleveland's nine 3-pointers in the first half as the Cavs built a 13-point lead. But Atlanta used a late 10-3 spurt to cut it to 58-55 at the break. TIP-INS Hawks: Coach Lloyd Pierce returned after missing three games for the birth of his second child last week. ... Stating F Cam Reddish sat out with Achilles tendon soreness. ... G Rajon Rondo returned after missing seven games with a lower back issue. He had seven points in 14 minutes. ... Atlanta came in leading the league with 21.9 made free throws per game. The Hawks hit 17. Cavaliers: F Kevin Love continues to be sidelined with a calf injury that has lingered longer than expected. Love, who has only played in two games this season, appeared to be close to returning last week but experienced some soreness. He's doing on-court activities, but not taking part in practices. ... F Taurean Prince missed his third straight game with a sore ankle. UP NEXT Hawks: Host the Boston Celtics on Wednesday. Cavaliers: Host Houston on Wednesday. Bickerstaff was an assistant coach with the Rockets from 2011-15, and their interim head coach in 2015-16. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Tom Withers, The Associated Press
ORLANDO, Fla. — Rookie guard Saben Lee scored a career-best 21 points, Josh Jackson added 18 and the Detroit Pistons snapped a three-game losing streak with a 105-93 win over the Orlando Magic on Tuesday night. Detroit, which has an NBA-worst road record of 3-14, won for the first time since Feb. 14. Outplayed throughout a 105-96 loss to the Magic on Sunday, the Pistons raced to a 15-point first-quarter lead, dominated the third quarter and rode balanced scoring the rest of the way for the victory. Lee, a rookie out of Vanderbilt on a two-way contract, was pressed into duty because of Delon Wright’s groin injury. Strong on Sunday with 12 points, five assists and three steals, Lee scored 13 points in nthe first half Tuesday, keying the Pistons' strong start. He made all three of his 3-pointers and added four assists. Detroit’s ninth victory of the season ended Orlando’s three-game winning streak and put a damper on Magic centre Nikola Vucevic’s selection as a reserve for the NBA All-Star Game. Just two nights after battering the undersized Pistons for 37 points and 13 rebounds, Vucevic finished with 20 points and nine rebounds. He shot 9 for 22 shots and missed 6 of 8 3-point attempts. Detroit’s Jerami Grant had 17 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Dennis Smith Jr. added 14 points for the Pistons, who shot 46.6% despite 10-for-34 shooting from 3-point range. Detroit’s defence held Orlando to 37.5% shooting. Magic guard Evan Fournier, who scored season-highs of 28 and 29 points in the previous two games, had 14 points in the loss. He left the game in the first quarter after being hit in the jaw by Jackson's elbow. He returned in the second period and made just 4 of 14 shots in the game. ALL-STAR AGAIN Vucevic got an emotional lift prior to tipoff when news broke that the centre was chosen as a reserve for the March 7 All-Star Game. The 7-footer, Orlando’s only all-star since 2012 and its sixth multi-time all-star, came into Tuesday averaging a career-best 24.1 points and 11.7 rebounds. Vucevic’s biggest area of improvement has been his 3-point shooting. Not only did Vucevic enter Tuesday shooting a career-best 40.5% from 3-point range, he also had already hit 79 shots from beyond the arc — just 19 fewer than his career best total. TIP INS Pistons: Detroit held 33-year-old guard Wayne Ellington out on the advice of the analytics department, head coach Dwane Casey said. Tuesday’s game would have been the eighth in 15 nights for Ellington, who has averaged 10.3 points in 23 games. … Casey said he used Lee as an example in Detroit’s team meeting. Despite having not played since Feb. 9, the rookie proved himself ready on Sunday by playing well when pressed into duty. Said Casey: “That’s what happens when you stay ready, not only physically, but mentally and thinking positive thoughts.” Magic: Coach Steve Clifford has been consistent in saying his team wouldn’t make strides until defensive improvements were made. In their five games prior to Tuesday, the Magic went 4-1, largely because of a defensive rating that is second in the NBA since Feb. 12. … Fournier has been in and out of the lineup all season because of back spasms. When he’s played, the Magic are 10-7. However, they are 3-11 without him. UP NEXT Pistons: At New Orleans on Wednesday. Magic: At Brooklyn on Thursday. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports John Denton, The Associated Press