Marvel star brought to tears during emotional plea to register to vote

Marvel Cinematic Universe star Anthony Mackie appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Thursday, where the actor discussed his recent emotional experience standing on the balcony where Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated.

Mackie stated that during the movie premiere for his recent film The Banker, which was released on Apple TV+ in March, he had the opportunity to stand on the actual balcony. "It blew my mind to think that this man worked so hard, and gave his life, and here we are 50 years later, 55 years later, dealing with the exact same thing," said Mackie as he wiped tears from his eyes.

"We have to do something," stated Mackie, who then shared his latest initiative. "We realized there's power in numbers. We have a great opportunity right now to change the scope of the world. And I realize all the time, and I say to these people: a sheriff is an elected position, a mayor is an elected position, our president is an elected position, your D.A. Is an elected position. So we started a website called iamaman.vote and our goal is to register one million men to vote.”

"We're going to do everything we can so that these people, that are jeopardizing the future for our kids – you want to hurt somebody, you get rid of their job and you put somebody in that position who could actually help because there's so many people out here. It's just not right."

"Do it. Go vote right now, and you could do that. You can vote a month before. If you know who you're voting for, go vote now. And we owe it to ourselves to show how powerful we are as a community and as a group, because everybody out there marching and protesting, if you're marching and protesting, if you really want to be heard, register to vote," stated Mackie.