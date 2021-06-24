Martin Maldonado's two-run single
Martin Maldonado rips a two-run single to left field and gives the Astros a 2-0 lead in the top of the 2nd inning
Breaking down the Raptors' options with the No. 4 pick in the 2021 NBA draft.
"This was not something that only a few people knew about. The entire training staff, a lot of people knew...This was an open secret.”
The Maple Leafs have a vacancy on their coaching staff, and fans have one man on their mind to fill it.
Denmark is excelling at Euro 2020, but this dude carrying a dozen giant beers up a bunch of stairs without spilling a drop is the tournament MVP.
The Golden Knights shared an image of Canadiens fan Celine Dion decked out in VGK gear on their video board ahead of Game 5, and people were confused.
The future of Raptors president Masai Ujiri in Toronto remains uncertain, but with the NBA draft and free agency upcoming, it's still more likely than not the much coveted operations lead stays in Canada.
Scottie Pippen was brutally honest in his evaluation of some of the NBA's biggest names.
After stints with the Flyers and Maple Leafs, Dave Hakstol has another chance to make an impact at the NHL level with the expansion Kraken.
Islanders fans certainly have an odd way of showing love to their team, after forcing the semifinal against the Lightning to a seventh game.
Carlisle is returning to the Pacers 14 years after being fired.
The faces of the Jaguars' franchise changed over the offseason.
Tied home-and-home series will now be decided by extra time and penalty kicks instead of the controversial rule.
CeCe Telfer was the first openly transgender woman to win an NCAA title in 2019.
The knockout rounds begin on Saturday and the champion will be crowned on July 10.
Why did the Steelers opt for Turner over a decorated longtime starter?
TORONTO — Olympic champion Penny Oleksiak and world champions Kylie Masse and Maggie Mac Neil headline Canada's 26-swimmer team for the Tokyo Olympics. Canada's swim team was announced Thursday after five days of trials at the Pan Am Sports Centre in Toronto. Sixteen women and 10 men will wear the Maple Leaf at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre and Odaiba Marine Park. Pool competition in Tokyo runs July 24 to Aug. 1 followed by open-water marathon swims Aug. 4-5. The trials were cancelled in 2020 with t
VANCOUVER — Canadian basketball player Kim Gaucher says she's being "forced to decide between being a breastfeeding mom or an Olympic athlete." The 37-year-old from Mission, B.C., isn't allowed to bring infant daughter Sophie, who was born in March, to the Tokyo Olympics opening July 23. In an Instagram video, Gaucher said Olympic organizers have said "no friends, no family, no exceptions." She pointed out international media and sponsors can travel to Tokyo and a capped number of Japanese spect
A look at what’s happening around the majors today: ___ FILLING BALLPARKS The Chicago White Sox, Houston, Milwaukee and San Francisco all move to full capacity Friday for the first time since 2019, raising the total to 24 teams at 100%. Five teams are scheduled to reach full capacity in the next 10 days: Colorado (Monday), Oakland (June 29), Pittsburgh (July 1) and Minnesota and Tampa Bay (July 5). Toronto, forced from home by Canadian government coronavirus restrictions, is playing home games a
NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge homered for the first of his three hits, Gary Sánchez connected for the second straight game and the New York Yankees beat the Kansas City Royals 8-1 Thursday for their first blowout victory in a month. Judge hit a solo shot in the first, Luke Voit had another in the third off Brad Keller (6-8) and Sánchez blew open the game with a three-run drive in the sixth. Jameson Taillon (2-4) ended an eight-start winless streak, allowing a run, five hits and two walks in 6 1/3
SAO PAULO (AP) — Uruguay beat Bolivia 2-0 on Thursday in a key victory to secure its spot in the Copa America knockout stage. It was the first victory for the Uruguayans after three matches in the tournament. Bolivia, which could have jumped ahead of Uruguay on the table, now has a slim chance of advancing. Bolivian goalkeeper Carlos Lampe, one of the best players of the match, accidentally opened the scoring with an own goal in the 40th minute. Edinson Cavani doubled the Uruguayan lead from sho