Martin County works to mitigate flooding ahead of heavy rain
Communities in and around Hobe Sound saw consistent rain throughout Wednesday afternoon.
It's only a matter of time before the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area sees its first significant snowfall of the season. We examine past events and data while looking at a future pattern that may offer clues on when it may occur
Another blustery, weekend soaker is en route to Atlantic Canada, with some areas in line to get 50-100+ mm of rainfall, alongside wind gusts of 80+km/h, so plan accordingly.
With winter just weeks away, Canadians are getting ready for the even cooler temperatures and for some that means heading in to get winter tires for the snowy roads. But a recent survey by Leger, commissioned by the Tire and Rubber Association of Canada, found one in three Canadians — or 31 per cent — say they are less likely to invest in winter tires due to higher living costs. Sean Previl reports.
Climate change is increasingly impacting the health and survival of people worldwide, and projections show risks will quickly rise with further inaction, scientists warn in a new report.The report, published Tuesday evening in the prestigious medical journal The Lancet, projected heat-related deaths and food insecurity will skyrocket by mid-century — particularly in the developing world."We're already seeing climate change claiming lives and livelihoods in every part of the world. The impacts ar
The massive Fifth National Climate Assessment was released Tuesday and says bigger, bolder steps are needed to curb climate change effects.
Don't get too used to the warmth, southern Ontario. A cold front will swing through later this week and knock temperatures down to more reflective values for this time of the year, also bringing some rain with it
A fast -moving system will make its way across the international border bringing snow to the Prairie provinces. Locally we could see up to 15cm across the southern regions. This proceeds an arctic air blast early next week with temperatures forecast in the minus double digits. Meteorologist Laura Power has more.
A signal for the strong low pressure is building hour by hour. Get the details with meteorologist Tyler Hamilton
The fourth named storm of the winter so far has brought strong winds and heavy rain to many areas.
STORY: Streams of water ran through a U.N. shelter in Khan Younis in southern Gaza on Tuesday (November 14) after heavy rain. The downpour brought with it new concerns and challenges for Palestinians. Many of whom are homeless and living in makeshift tents after weeks of Israeli bombardment. Fayeza Srour is one of them. “Winter is a nightmare, the situation we’re facing now will be a nightmare. In the past, I used to wish for winter to arrive and for the rain to fall, for the trees to start to blossom and grow so that we can harvest, when everything looks very beautiful. But right now, I pray every day for it not to rain. We are living in tents, nothing that can protect us. When the rain falls, we will drown.”The start of the rainy season and the possibility of flooding increased fears that the already damaged enclave's sewage system will be overwhelmed......and then - disease will spread. Winters can be wet and cold in Gaza, and the enclave is sometimes hit by flooding.Juliette Touma is the director of communications at the U.N. Palestinian refugee agency. "When I would go to Gaza and there would be just a few drops of rain, the streets would just flood because the systems are not good enough to absorb and do all the absorption and sewage and the water management, so the streets would flood. This is on a normal day."The World Health Organization said last week that Gaza faced an increased risk of disease spreading because Israeli air bombardments had disrupted the health system. The air strikes have also limited access to clean water and caused people to crowd in shelters. WHO spokesperson Margaret Harris. “We’re very concerned. We've already got outbreaks of diarrheal diseases. We've already recorded well over 30,000 cases when we would normally expect 2,000 cases in the same period." The Norwegian Refugee Council said the start of the rainy season could mark "the most difficult week in Gaza" since the conflict began.And other aid agencies have said trying to simply meet the daily needs of Gazans has meant they've been unable to plan ahead for potential flooding.Israel vowed to wipe out Hamas after the October 7 attack. Over 1,200 people were killed and about 240 were taken hostage, according to Israel. Medical officials in Hamas-run Gaza say over 11,000 people have been killed in Israeli strikes since then.
The new species was named after the Arabic word “yallah,” which means “let’s go,” researchers said.
How they did it: A chimera is a human or an animal whose body is composed of cells that are genetically distinct. The baby monkey had bright green eyes and fingertips due to a fluorescent green protein introduced to highlight tissues grown from the stem cells. What's next: The researchers believe their findings could be beneficial for medical research and genetic engineering for the conservation of endangered species.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Tuesday that battery cell maker E-One Moli would build a lithium-ion battery plant in Maple Ridge, B.C., bringing hundreds of new jobs to the province. He said the facility would produce up to 135 million battery cells per year.
The Weaselhead/Glenmore Park Preservation Society has finished a seven-year study on the environmental impacts of the Southwest Calgary Ring Road. It says effects on bird life and vulnerable species have been less severe than anticipated, but erosion control efforts are "not good enough," and it has observed five sediment spills into a beaver pond near the ring road.The non-profit's research also suggests wildlife did not frequently use a wildlife corridor that runs along the Elbow River during
Colombia on Tuesday began the sterilization of hippopotamuses, descendants of animals illegally brought to the country by late drug kingpin Pablo Escobar in the 1980s. Two male hippos and one female underwent surgical sterilization, environmental authorities said. It is part of a larger government effort to control the population of more than 100 of the mammals that roam around unsupervised in some rivers.
A group of vulnerable quolls traveled hundreds of kilometers as part of a program to boost the species’ population in Western Australia, footage shared on November 14 shows.Some 11 of the possum-like marsupials made a 12-hour journey by road and air from New South Wales to Western Australia on Wednesday, November 8, the Australian Wildlife Conservancy (AWC) said in a press release.Upon arrival in Perth, the quolls spent two nights in the AWC’s care, undergoing routine monitoring before their release.On Friday, they were driven five hours to Mount Gibson Wildlife Sanctuary, in Western Australia’s Wheatbelt, where they were fitted with VHF radio tracking collars before joining over 30 other western quolls that were released at the sanctuary in April and June.“The cohort of 11 individuals were carefully selected from the conservation breeding program to ensure we inject genetically robust and diverse individuals into the newly established wild population at Mount Gibson,” said Taronga Wildlife Conservation Officer Rachael Schildkraut.The western quoll is the tenth locally extinct mammal species released at Mount Gibson Wildlife Sanctuary as part of an ambitious reintroduction project.According to the AWC, since their return earlier this year, the quolls have adapted to the environment and even commenced breeding. Credit: Australian Wildlife Conservancy via Storyful
More than a hundred million people are thought to have been affected by the extreme weather.
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — SpaceX is aiming for another test flight of its mega rocket on Friday after getting final approval from federal regulators. The first launch of Starship ended in an explosion minutes after lifting off from South Texas in April. The Federal Aviation Administration issued its license Wednesday, noting that SpaceX has met safety, environmental and other requirements to launch again. Elon Musk's rocket company said it was targeting Friday morning. After the self-destruct