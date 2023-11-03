Martin County High School moms make hundreds of meatballs to feed football team
WPTV caught up with a group of Martin County High School moms who make sure the football team eats well every week.
WPTV caught up with a group of Martin County High School moms who make sure the football team eats well every week.
Bruins star-pest Brad Marchand and ref Wes McCauley drew the ire of Leafs fans once again after defenseman Timothy Liljegren left with a serious injury.
Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce refused to give an answer when he was asked by a reporter about the L-word and Taylor Swift.
The two-time major winner's name disappeared from the league's website, and TGL has confirmed the departure.
The Raiders let McDaniels go earlier this week.
Clint Malarchuk recalls surviving a freak hockey accident similar to the one that killed Adam Johnson: His throat was cut by a skate during a game. He's had PTSD.
The wind is the course's main defense. Tiger emphasized shot-making and strategic decision-making.
As the Calgary Flames once again struggle to keep the puck out of their net, the solution to their woes is already with the organization.
PHOENIX (AP) — Victor Wembanyama strolled through the hallways at Footprint Center after the best game of his short NBA career when he passed 13-time All-Star Kevin Durant, stopping for a quick handshake and quick hug. Some say the 7-foot-4 Frenchman is a taller version of Durant. Durant's first impression is that the budding San Antonio Spurs star might be even better. “His enthusiasm for the game — you can tell that through the TV and playing against him,” Durant said. ”He’s his own player, ow
Princess Charlotte has the sweetest bond with her family members, Mia and Lena Tindall and you won't believe why. See details.
If the Dodgers ever want to be the same force in October as they are in the regular season, they have to land Shohei Ohtani, the clutch superstar they desperately need.
Fantasy football analyst Kate Magdziuk delivers her list of players to temper expectations for in Week 9.
Formula One champion Max Verstappen of Red Bull will start this weekend's Brazilian Grand Prix in pole position, with his teammate Sérgio Perez lagging in 9th position at Interlagos after Friday's qualifying. Verstappen clocked 1 minute, 10.727 seconds in qualifying, which was cut short due to rain. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc will start in second position, with a lap 0.294 seconds behind Verstappen's.
The five-time Grammy winner enjoyed a hockey game with her three sons nearly a year after revealing her diagnosis with a rare neurological condition.
A complicated TV contract took the Rangers off most screens and away from fans for most of what turned into a jubilant championship season. | Opinion
Sam Gagner's NHL career is proving to be completely and utterly indestructible.
The seven-time world champion has not won for 700 days.
There isn't an era of the UFC without former two-division champ Randy Couture's footprint on it, which makes him a legend forever.
Toronto has ended its three-game losing streak, delivering its best performance of the young season against one of the NBA's best teams.
PHOENIX (AP) — Will Smith's been a really good relief pitcher in the big leagues for 12 years. He's also got a knack for being in the right place at the right time. The left-handed reliever became the first player in MLB history to win three World Series in a row with three different teams after the Texas Rangers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-0 on Wednesday night to clinch the franchise's first title. “As a kid, in your front yard playing catch, when you’re first falling in love with baseball,
The NBA legend has two grandchildren: Gigi, 14, and Avery, 12