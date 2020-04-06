Martha Plimpton Speaks On Her Work With The Nonprofit Organization, A is For
A is For is a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing reproductive rights and ending the stigma against abortion care. Founded in 2012, A is For emerged as a response to the ever-escalating legislative attacks on access to safe reproductive healthcare. They passionately stand against the culture of shaming that fosters that legislation. Co-founder Martha Plimpton sits down with BUILD to talk.
