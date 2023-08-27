Marte's three-run homer (24)

The Canadian Press

BUDAPEST, Hungary — Andre De Grasse is keeping his head high despite leaving this year's World Athletics Championships without any hardware. De Grasse struggled to a sixth-place finish in the men's 200-metres final, and Canada will finish without a sprinting medal at the worlds. "I made the final through all of this challenging season," he said. "I shouldn’t have been here, to be honest. I shouldn’t have been in the final just the way my season was going." De Grasse, who had reached the podium a