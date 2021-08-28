Martín Maldonado's two-run single

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Martín Maldonado plates a pair of runs on a single to left-center field, extending the Astros' lead to 3-0 in the top of the 2nd inning

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories