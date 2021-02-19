Mars rover Perseverance successfully arrives at Red Planet
Video shows highlights of landing sequence narrated by Mission Control.
Coach Nick Nurse said the Raptors planned to hold Lowry out of both Thursday's game in Milwaukee and Friday's game at Minnesota, and then reassess.
The NBA made official its plans for a 2021 All-Star Game in Atlanta on March 7.
More than a year before his MLB debut, Tatis signed away a portion of his career earnings.
The Montreal Canadiens have struggled to find the back of the net of late after starting the season on a tear.
An attorney for more than 50 wrestler argues that WWE knew the brain damage risks of wrestling and didn't inform its wrestlers.
Expectations have changed significantly for the Toronto Blue Jays since Charlie Montoyo was named manager after the 2018 season.
Wentz now has a chance to reboot his once-promising career with a new team.
The breaks aren't going Alexis Lafrenière's way to start his career, but his play hasn't been as bad as the numbers make it look.
One person Dusty Baker can't convince to get vaccinated, however, is his 89-year-old mom.
GM Doug Armstrong says there are as many as 11 players already penciled in to make Canada's Olympic men's team in 2022. So let's investigate.
LeBron James will think about Kobe Bryant every time James is at home.
On the back of an impressive win over the Milwaukee Bucks, is it time for the Raptors to commit to a small-ball lineup?
Connor McDavid has had setbacks in his career, but his influence has only ever grown stronger.
Darren O’Day laughed when he thought about the gas station, a new pitching barn on the Yankees minor league complex in Tampa, Florida. “They had to make an exception to let me in that place. I think I have to go throw at the bus stop or something,” the 38-year-old reliever said with a laugh Thursday, enjoying his first day in pinstripes. A side-arming right-hander, O’Day agreed to a $3.15 million, one-year contract and filled the setup slot vacated when Adam Ottavino was traded to Boston in a cost-cutting move. “An elite setup pitcher,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “Certainly a righty assassin but a guy that in middle setup innings is going to be a real valuable guy for us.” In an era when velocity is prized, O’Day conquers with guile instead of gas. He averaged 86 mph with his fastball last season but went 4-0 with a 1.10 ERA in 16 1/3 innings over 19 games with Atlanta. He struck out 22 and walked five while allowing eight hits. "We can quantify just about everything these days: spin rates, break, all that stuff. But it’s tough to quantify deception. And I think that’s something that often gets overlooked,” O’Day said. “These hitters are so good. They get used to seeing the same stuff over and over. So 95 when I first came in the league, 95 was maybe one or two guys on the team, and he was probably the closer. "Now everybody throws 95 and these guys — actually 95 now look like 90. So here’s the conditions: They kind of get that software program in their brain to hit this high spin 95, 96 at the top of the zone. And you got somebody coming in just a couple of ticks lower than that, maybe about 10, it just throws them off a little bit.” New York’s bullpen is headed by closer Aroldis Chapman, whose season ended with a tiebreaking home run to Tampa Bay's Mike Brosseau in the eighth inning of AL Division Series Game 5. Left-hander Zack Britton is the primary setup man, and O’Day slots in alongside right-hander Chad Green and left-hander Justin Wilson, who has a pending deal with New York. Rather than throwing their bullpens at Steinbrenner Field, pitchers are using what the Yankees call the gas station, constructed a short drive away at the player development complex. “It’s just kind of a state of the art really, outfit with all the tech equipment,” Boone said, “Obviously the Rapsodos and the Edgertronics and all the high-speed cameras to where we’re really able to gather a lot of data for each and every bullpen. So it’s been of those things that’s been in the works here for the last couple of years and one of the real benefits of being over here.” O’Day became a free agent when Atlanta declined a $3.25 million option, triggering a $250,000 buyout. His Yankees contract includes a $1.75 million salary this year and a $1.4 million player option for 2022, If he declines his option, the Yankees would decide on a $3.15 million team option with a $700,000 buyout. He still threw overhand when he was cut from Florida's baseball team as a freshman walk-on in 2002. He joined a friend pitching for an 18-and-over league in Jacksonville, Florida. “That's when I started I started goofing around throwing sidearm. That's the first time I'd ever played baseball where results didn't matter quite as much,” O'Day said. “And I started throwing sidearm playing shortstop, hit a little cleanup in my off days.” He had fun and father suggested he used the sidearm motion to try out for the Gators again. He earned a scholarship from Florida coach Pat McMahon, who left after the 2007 season to become manager of the Staten Island Yankees and is now New York's international player development co-ordinator. O'Day is the oldest player with the Yankees and has the most major league service time at 12 years, 103 days. O’Day has pitched for the Los Angeles Angels (2008), New York Mets (2009), Texas (2009-11), Baltimore (2012-18) and Braves (2019-20), going 40-19 with a 2.51 ERA and 600 strikeouts and 158 walks in 576 2/3 innings. “I think every little boy’s dream is to play for the Yankees,” he said. “It was a little bit strange. I’ll be honest. I saw some of the familiar faces from across the diamond and some of the club employees that I’ve been seeing all these years and we just laughed. So guess we’re teammates now.” In the first season of the new three-batter minimum rule, O’Day held right-hander batters to a .143 average (7 for 49 with one home run) and lefty hitters to .100 (1 for 10), helped by four-seam fastballs thrown inside to left-handed batters. Over his career, righties are batting .193 with 26 homers in 1,339 at-bats and lefties .228 with 33 in 751 at-bats. “Fundamentally, I don’t believe you should tell managers how to manage their team,” O’Day said. “If they wanted to carry a guy for one major, very important at-bat in the seventh inning, that’s their prerogative. Selfishly, I love the rule because it takes a long time to get ready every day. ... And to get in there and just face one guy, for me, it wasn’t quite enjoyable being able to face a string of three or four hitters and really being able to feel like you’re contributing to the win of the team.” At his age, part of O’Day’s role will be as a teacher. “You can’t really make any great strides with people until they trust you,” he said. “I’ve made a lot of mistakes and I’ve been taught by others and helped with by others that help me avoid some other mistakes. So maybe I can pass that knowledge down to one more generation, one more group of young guys. and I can enjoy watching them pitch for the next 15, 20 years.” ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Ronald Blum, The Associated Press
The NBA commissioner cited fan engagement as the league's motivation to hold the controversial game.
The NBA announced its starters for the 2021 All-Star Game in Atlanta on Thursday to little surprise.
“It’s something his family wanted to do to get answers to some of their questions.”
LeBron James & Kevin Durant were named team captains — while Nikola Jokic, Kawhi Leonard, Steph Curry & Luka Doncic also earned starting spots from the West. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid, Bradley Beal & Kyrie Irving also earned starting spots from the East.
The voters have spoken: They wanted LeBron James of the reigning champion Los Angeles Lakers to be an All-Star captain, again. So, he is. And Brooklyn’s Kevin Durant will be his opposition. James and Durant were revealed Thursday as the leading fan votegetters in the Western and Eastern Conferences for the All-Star Game, meaning they’ll be captains for the matchup in Atlanta on March 7. James will start for the 17th time, extending his record, and Durant is an All-Star for the 11th time. Only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (19) and Kobe Bryant (18) have more total All-Star selections than James. The other starters: Denver’s Nikola Jokic and the Los Angeles Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard join James as West frontcourt picks, Golden State’s Stephen Curry and Dallas’ Luka Doncic are the starting guards from the West, Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo and Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid are alongside Durant as the East frontcourt starters, while Washington’s Bradley Beal and Brooklyn’s Kyrie Irving are the East starting guards. Doncic and Portland’s Damian Lillard were tied in the NBA’s weighted system for the second West guard spot; Doncic got the nod because he got more fan votes. Fan votes counted for 50% of the starter selection process; player votes counted as 25% of the total, and votes from a media panel made up the other 25%. Reserves will be announced Tuesday, to be decided by voting by NBA head coaches. James — the leading overall votegetter this year, with more than 5.9 million votes from fans — and Durant will then pick their teams, with the rosters for Team LeBron and Team Kevin to be revealed March 4. James is 3-0 since the NBA went to a player-captain format, defeating Curry’s team in 2018 and Antetokounmpo’s team in each of the past two seasons. Quin Snyder of the Utah Jazz will coach James’ team in Atlanta; Doc Rivers of the Philadelphia 76ers is currently the frontrunner to coach Durant’s team, with the standings after Sunday’s games to decide that spot. The starters were revealed on the same day the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association announced details for the game, saying it will generate more than $2.5 million for historically Black colleges and COVID-19 relief efforts. The game has been criticized by some of the league’s top players, James included, who voiced concerns about having it during a pandemic. It also drew concern from Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, who made clear that fans shouldn’t come to the city for All-Star festivities since there won’t be public events surrounding the game. But the charitable elements were a major factor in the league pressing on, and Commissioner Adam Silver said the game provides a platform to shine light on HBCUs and the ongoing need for resources in the fight against COVID-19. “NBA All-Star in Atlanta will continue our annual tradition of celebrating the game and the greatest players in the world before a global audience,” Silver said. The game is bringing back the format that was used last year: a target score to end the game, something that will again pay tribute to Bryant. Each of the first three quarters will start with a 0-0 score, then will be re-tallied for an untimed fourth quarter. The leading total score through three quarters will have 24 points — a nod to Bryant’s jersey number — added, and the first team to hit that target wins the game. That last-shot-wins format debuted last season, when Anthony Davis made a game-ending free throw to cap Team LeBron’s 157-155 win. The game will partner with organizations such as the Thurgood Marshall College Fund and United Negro College Fund to “highlight the importance of HBCUs and raise awareness around the disparate impact of COVID-19 on communities of colour,” the league said. HBCU musical groups are also being invited to perform virtually. “HBCUs provided premium education to our communities at a time when access to higher learning was denied us,” NBPA executive director Michele Roberts said. “They were there — and have remained there — for us. We now stand with them.” The league told teams this week that it would arrange private travel to Atlanta for all participants, who will continue being tested for the coronavirus; players have been tested daily all season. They will be unable to leave their hotels except for All-Star events, a mini-bubble concept that the NBA and the NBPA agreed upon in recent days. And while a small number of invited guests will be in the stands, tickets will not be available. James, Antetokounmpo and others have been less than enthusiastic about the game being played, noting both the concerns related to the pandemic and how it’s being squeezed into an already compressed season. “We know it’s happening and we know we’re required and expected to be there,” Curry said. “It kind of is what it is.” Players and their guests will have to arrive in Atlanta by 7 p.m. on March 6 and will leave following the game the next night. The 3-point shootout, skills competition and dunk contest are also planned for March 7. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Tim Reynolds, The Associated Press
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Friday: ENGLAND One of the most entertaining teams in the Premier League takes on one of the most pragmatic when Leeds travels to Wolverhampton to begin the 25th round. Only one team — West Bromwich Albion — has conceded more goals than Leeds' 42 so far, but Marcelo Bielsa's side is also the fifth highest scorer with 40 in its first season back in the top flight since 2004. One spot behind 11th-place Leeds is Wolves, who are barely averaging a goal a game in a year of transition under Nuno Espirito Santo but are proving harder to beat of late. Picking up two wins and a draw from their last three games — against Arsenal, Leicester and Southampton — has erased any minor concerns that Wolves could get dragged into a relegation fight. GERMANY The most in-form defence in the Bundesliga right now belongs to Wolfsburg, which is flying high in third and hasn’t conceded a goal in any of its last five league games. Wolfsburg travels Friday to Arminia Bielefeld with the relegation contender fresh off nearly beating Bayern Munich in a 3-3 draw on Monday. A win would keep Wolfsburg on track to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in five years and pile pressure on teams like Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund which are fifth and sixth respectively. SPAIN Getafe tries to end a five-game winless streak when it visits Real Betis in the Spanish league. The southern Madrid club hasn't won since a 1-0 victory against last-place Huesca in January. It was outscored 11-1 during that streak with three straight losses in its last matches — against Sevilla, Real Madrid and Real Sociedad. The poor run has left Getafe in 14th place, three points from the relegation zone. Betis, which has won two of its last three league matches, is seventh, close to the European qualification spots. FRANCE Lyon can put rivals Lille and Paris Saint-Germain under pressure with an away win at mid-table Brest. A win for Rudi Garcia’s Lyon side would move it level on points at the top with Lille but ahead on goal difference. Lyon will play with a point to prove, too, having slipped to a 2-1 home loss against Montpellier last weekend in an usually sloppy performance. Lyon's prolific forward line of Memphis Depay, Karl Toko Ekambi and Tino Kadewere was kept quiet in that game. But it could prove a difficult night for Brest's defence, which has allowed 44 goals in 25 games. Only three teams in the league have conceded more. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press