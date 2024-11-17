Marquinhos sees World Cup title as ‘big goal’ of his career
The Brazilian defender explained he wants to end his time with the national team with a World Cup trophy.
The Brazilian defender explained he wants to end his time with the national team with a World Cup trophy.
Hunter is -500 to win the award with two weeks to go in the regular season.
The 98-yard touchdown pass was the longest offensive play in the NFL season, but it wasn't the longest play in Titans history.
The Los Angeles County Fire Department said three passengers had been transported to local hospitals.
Callahan was incensed after a clean hit to the chest on a would-be fourth-down stop instead resulted in a fresh set of downs for the Vikings.
The Cougars' undefeated season ended on Saturday night.
Belichick has spent the last few months appearing on every NFL show and podcast known to man, but his passion remains on the sideline.
Pittsburgh is finally playing its first division game, and it's a huge one against the rival Ravens.
Over 20 teams can claim they have a path to the College Football Playoff with two weeks to go in the regular season.
The Cougars failed to score a second-half touchdown.
The Bucks have been having a tough enough time this season without the officials making glaring mistakes.
Wide receiver Tyquan Thornton was waived to make room for Barmore on the roster.
Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald confirmed Friday that Williams, who is only 27, retired for personal reasons.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman are joined by ESPN MLB Insider Jeff Passan as they discuss which teams intrigue them the most this offseason before making their picks for The Good, The Bad & The Uggla.
For the lucky person who finds the card, it might just be an offer they can't refuse.
Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 11.
Of course the Mets and Yankees are on the list. Allowing Soto to walk would do remarkable damage to the Yanks' credibility going forward.
While the MLS plays many of its games on subscription television, the NWSL is putting its playoffs on good, old-fashioned network TV.
On today's episode, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde analyze the playoff chances for Army after their awkward placement in the latest College Football Playoff rankings. They also react to a quote from Colorado head coach Deion Sanders explaining his unique roster building approach. They discuss why his emphasis on the transfer portal could work in the future of college football.
Tennessee looks to stay on its clear path to the playoff, while Georgia needs a victory just to stay alive.
The fantasy football trade deadline is Saturday in most Yahoo leagues. Andy Behrens gets you ready to wheel and deal.