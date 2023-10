CBC

Computer records entered as evidence on Day 4 of Const. Osama Ibrahim's criminal trial show the officer out of his patrol area for hours when he was assigned to the Grand Bay-Westfield detachment. The logs show his cruiser parked in the same general area of Saint John for up to eight hours at a time, testified a civilian member of the RCMP at Ibrahim's trial on Thursday. Gisele LeBlanc, the manager of the RCMP's telecommunications centre, helped interpret the computer logs. She said the data sho