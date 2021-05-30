Marlins vs. Red Sox Highlights
Eovaldi's scoreless start leads Boston to 3-1 win
A smattering of Leafs and Canadiens fans paid an exorbitant amount of cash to be part of the first indoor sports crowd in Canada since the pandemic began.
Contract negotiations between the Oilers and pending UFA centre Ryan Nugent-Hopkins have reportedly gotten "mangled" over recent weeks.
Kai Havertz scored in the 42nd minute and Chelsea outwitted favored Manchester City tactically.
The Bucks completed the sweep of the Heat on Saturday, and the Blazers rolled over the Nuggets.
Toronto Blue Jays skipper Charlie Montoyo interrupted a media conference to make sure he didn't miss a big family milestone.
Two Canadian athletes from different worlds met Saturday because of a combination of the best and the worst in human nature.Olympic cross-country ski champion Beckie Scott, who is the chief executive officer of Spirit North, was told by a colleague Tuesday about a sudden spike in donations to the organization, which works with Indigenous children to provide confidence, leadership skills, and mental and physical health via sport.Twenty-five donations flooded the organization's website in half an hour "which is highly unusual," Scott told The Canadian Press on Saturday from Canmore, Alta."We were really puzzled," Scott said. "We hadn't connected the dots yet."Reports that Edmonton Oilers defenceman Ethan Bear was the target of racism began surfacing that same day. Bear confirmed the following day in a video statement he'd been subjected to "racist behaviour on social media" after Edmonton's elimination from the first round of NHL playoffs in four straight games by the Winnipeg Jets."I'm here to stand up to this behaviour, to these comments," Bear said during that statement. "I'm proud of where I come, I'm proud to be from Ochapowace First Nation."Spirit North donations spiked by almost $10,000 in 24 hours. Donors indicated in online messages the contributions were because of Bear, Scott said."It felt very heartwarming to receive that support," Bear told The Canadian Press. "It shows people care. I believe I did the right thing."It's just really good to see the support in everyone who stands up with me and everything we're going through."Bear was a child growing up on Saskatchewan's Ochapowace Nation when Scott won gold and silver medals in Olympic cross-country skiing in 2002 and 2006 respectively. Scott received her gold medal two years after her 2002 race. She finished third, but competitors who beat her were eventually disqualified for performance-enhancing doping. Founded in 2009, Spirit North gives Indigenous youth in 62 communities stretching from Ontario to B.C. to Northwest Territories the chance to ski, mountain bike, canoe and try other sports.Half of the organization's board of governors are Indigenous and charity is guided by an Indigenous advisory council.On her first trip to a Northern Alberta school to run a cross-country session, Scott says she watched an eight-year-old boy go from hiding in a cardboard box in the principal's office to throwing his arms in the air and laughing after skiing down a slope."The principal turned to me and said, 'that's the first time I've ever heard him laugh,'" Scott said.Scott, 46, and Bear, 23, didn't cross paths until Bear's agent arranged a virtual meet Saturday."I think it's amazing. I didn't really know about Spirit North until this," Bear said. "It's drawn a lot of interest towards myself. I'm really interested in what she has to offer going forward."Bear has played two seasons for the Oilers. He wore a jersey with his name spelled in Cree in an exhibition game against the Calgary Flames last July.Scott's initial reaction to a jump in donations was she wanted to speak with Bear."That's the most important person who needs to know that these donations have come in his honour," she said."Ethan is a current athlete and I'm a former athlete. We both have the lived experience of the kind of benefits and values sport can bring to someone's life. "Some kids in this country aren't given a chance to experience that. That's unacceptable, so we're very aligned in our values and a determination to try to change that."Spirit North's annual operating budget is $2 million, but the COVID-19 pandemic has made fundraising difficult, Scott said."It's been a tough year for us," she said. "Ten thousand dollars really does feel like a lot at the moment."This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 29, 2021. Donna Spencer, The Canadian Press
The Indians postponed Saturday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays due to high winds, forcing Cleveland to play doubleheaders on consecutive days. The teams will now play a doubleheader — two 7-inning games — on Sunday. The Indians also have a doubleheader scheduled for Monday at home against the Chicago White Sox.
Luka Doncic said he first started feeling pain in his neck around halftime of Game 3 on Friday.
Chris Weidman has made incredible progress after breaking his leg in April.
New allegations of sexual misconduct against Roberto Alomar have been brought forward and are being investigated by the Toronto Blue Jays.
Mattias Janmark hadn't scored in over a month, but his hat trick in Game 7 is the primary reason why the Vegas Golden Knights advanced to the second round.
The Spurs legend is heading to Vegas.
Is Joel Embiid the newest member of D-Generation X?
In a playoff game opposite Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving — three of the six greatest scorers of their generation — Jayson Tatum was the most lethal offensive weapon on the court.
The Jazz indefinitely banned three fans for heckling Morant's family.
Alek Manoah's mother opened up about the experience of watching her son make his MLB debut and also spilled the beans on what his favourite food is.
The school's athletic director had purportedly received several complaints from parents, who claimed the outfield fence was too close to home plate.
William Lou and Alex Wong discuss the path to the Toronto Raptors returning to championship contention and what Masai Ujiri has on his list of demands.
MONTREAL — It was a scene 444 days in the making. Smiling, jersey-clad Canadian hockey fans — with tickets bought and paid for — enjoying beers and sunshine before heading into an NHL arena on a spring evening. "It's pretty exciting," Montreal Canadiens season-ticket holder Rob Koehler said. "It's part of history, things starting to open up." NHL rinks in this country have been without crowds, save for the odd first responder or front-line worker invited by individual teams, since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. That finally changed Saturday after the Quebec government loosened restrictions, allowing the Canadiens to admit 2,500 fans inside the 21,302-seat Bell Centre for Game 6 of their first-round playoff series against the Toronto Maple Leafs. "It feels good, man," said Yves Bissonnette, sporting a red Montreal sweater. Assigned seats where spectators could sit were adorned with rally towels — no closer than seven rows from the ice on the penalty box side and 12 rows up behind the nets and benches — while organist Diane Bibeau played for the crowd before fans booed the Leafs and cheered the Canadiens as they stepped on the ice. Fans sang O Canada without accompaniment in a emotion-stirring rendition that sounded like a lot more than just 2,500 people. Montreal supporters heckled Leafs goalie Jack Campbell early and lustily booed a penalty call against their team. And while the gathering of roughly 12 per cent capacity was mostly pulling for the home team, the visitors had their fair share of support. Toronto fan Kim Pierre drove from Barrie, Ont., after securing tickets Friday. "A complete sense of euphoria and happiness," she said a few hours before the game. "The feeling is absolutely amazing." Montreal's Major League Soccer team had the first Canadian crowd at a professional sporting event during the pandemic when they were permitted to allow 250 fans to a game at their outdoor stadium last summer. Some junior hockey teams also have been allowed to have limited crowds. "Having some people back in the building is a sign of progress," Toronto head coach Sheldon Keefe said before the game. "We've seen down in the U.S. the emotion and how that can change an environment. "I think in this case here ... it's less about the game and our sport and the playoffs and all of that, but more just about some progress being made in the country. I think that's a really good sign for everybody." An encouraging step towards normalcy, Saturday at the Bell Centre was still a far cry from what NHL teams south of the border have experienced in the playoffs after clubs started to allow a percentage of fans into buildings as the 56-game season progressed and vaccine rates outpaced those in Canada. The Boston Bruins welcomed close to a full house for Game 1 of their second-round series against the New York Islanders at TD Garden on Saturday, while the Carolina Hurricanes announced they would have more than 16,000 spectators for the first two contests of their showdown with the Tampa Bay Lightning. But this was a start. And a symbol of what's hopefully to come at the end of a long pandemic tunnel. "The Canadiens sent out something where it said, 'Show Canada what it could look like to be open,'" Koehler said. "It is more than just a hockey game. "It's about the future." The Canadiens gave seat priority to season-ticket holders, luxury-suite holders, and corporate partners to purchase tickets in pods of two or four. Buyers were allowed to resell tickets, and more than a few certainly took advantage. Prices were exorbitant for the average fan on the secondary market, with the cheapest pair available a couple of hours before puck drop still priced around $1,800 on Ticketmaster. "This is huge for people — people in general," Pierre said. "Not just hockey ... just to be able to socialize and do this is such a huge thing." She wouldn't disclose what she paid for her seats, but added the price wasn't important after nearly 15 months of pandemic life. "We're big concert people, too," Pierre said. "We haven't seen a concert, we haven't done anything in a year and a bit. So for us to be able to get out and do something is huge. "Every little bit is worth it. To be here and be with these people, is going to be worth it." Koehler, whose family has had season seats since the 1940s, said he and his wife talked about selling their tickets. "We had the discussion last night, today and even on the way down," he said while sporting a Maurice (Rocket) Richard jersey. "(But) it's not worth selling. We're doing it because we want to be part of it." All fans in the Bell Centre were required to socially distance from those outside their pod, while anyone aged five and up had to wear a mask. Only bottled water was sold at concessions. None of that mattered for fans. "We've been talking about it for since the last time we were here," Pierre said. "Just before COVID we came for two games. "The second we could come back for a game, we were coming back. We had to be back." Quebec's curfew — in place since Jan. 9 — was lifted Friday. Restaurant patios across the province were also permitted to reopen after being closed in some parts of the province, including Montreal, since Oct. 1. The new measures came as COVID-19 hospitalizations in Quebec have declined to their lowest level in more than six months. "The pandemic's hit the people here as hard as anywhere in our country, and the people deserve this," Canadiens winger Brendan Gallagher said Saturday morning. "They were disciplined, they listened to what was being asked of them. "And these are the rewards that were earned." This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 29, 2021. ___ Follow @JClipperton_CP on Twitter Joshua Clipperton, The Canadian Press
CHICAGO (AP) — Billy Hamilton hit a solo home run, Jose Abreu had a two-run homer, and Lance Lynn pitched five scoreless innings to help the Chicago White Sox complete a doubleheader sweep of the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday with a 3-1 victory. In the opener, Jake Lamb and Yoán Moncada homered, with Abreu driving in three runs in a 7-4 win. Chicago has won five of its last six games after getting swept by the New York Yankees last weekend. Meanwhile, the Orioles have lost 12 consecutive games for their longest losing streak since dropping 13 in a row from Sept. 17-30, 2009. Lance Lynn (6-1) became the fifth White Sox pitcher to go 5-0 in May, and the first since teammate Lucas Giolito did it in 2019. Lynn allowed just three hits while striking out seven and not allowing a walk in the second game. Liam Hendriks pitched a perfect seventh for his 12th save by striking out the side in order. He also recorded a save in the first game with a perfect ninth. He's the first White Sox pitcher to record two saves in a doubleheader since Bobby Jenks did it against Boston on Sept. 4, 2010. Freddy Galvis homered twice and Maikel Franco hit a solo shot for the Orioles in the first game, but Baltimore managed only one run in the second game with Stevie Wilkerson getting hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the sixth. Orioles starter John Means (4-1) was outdueled by Lynn. He allowed three runs and five hits while striking out four and allowing two walks. He came into the game with a 1.79 ERA. Lynn was dominant but caught a break in the fifth inning. Chance Cisco hit a two-out single and Ryan McKenna followed with a double down the right-field line. The ball bounced out of play, making it a ground-rule double, which stopped Cisco from easily scoring. Lynn ended the inning by blowing a fastball by Cedric Mullins. Hamilton homered with two outs in the fourth, and Abreu added a two-run shot in the fifth. It was Hamilton's first of the season and the since he homered off the White Sox on Sept. 27, 2020, as a member of the Cubs. Hamilton also showed off his glove in the sixth inning. White Sox reliever Aaron Bummer walked the bases loaded with no outs in the sixth. Franco hit a line drive to center off reliever Codi Heuer and Hamilton made a diving catch to save at least two runs. Heuer plunked Wilkerson to allow a run, but bounced back by striking out Ryan Mountcastle and forcing Sisco into a groundout. In the first game, Chicago starter Dallas Keuchel (4-1) allowed four runs and eight hits in five innings. Evan Marshall pitched a scoreless sixth inning and Hendriks threw a perfect seventh for the save. Baltimore starter Matt Harvey (3-6) struggled again in the first game, allowing five runs and five hits and three walks. He had six strikeouts. It was his fifth straight loss, and he has failed to go at least five innings in any game during that stretch. Baltimore's Tyler Nevin, the son of former major leaguer Phil Nevin, doubled in his first at-bat in the majors in the second inning of the first game. Nevin, who turned 24 on Saturday, was drafted by Colorado with the 38th pick in the 2015 draft. TRAINER’S ROOM Orioles: Trey Mancini didn't play in either game. He was hit by a pitch in Thursday's loss and left with a bruised right elbow. X-rays were negative. The first baseman entered Saturday second in the AL with 42 RBIs a year after being diagnosed with colon cancer. He is listed as day to day. ... With the roster expanding to 27 for the doubleheader, the Orioles called up Travis Lakins Sr. from Triple-A Norfolk. He's 1-4 with the Orioles this season with a 7.36 ERA in 16 games. He pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings of relief in the first game. White Sox: RHP Zack Burdi was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte for the 27th spot on the roster. Burdi was 0-1 with Charlotte with a 4.26 ERA in five relief appearances. ... OF Adam Eaton was out with a hamstring injury. He is day to day. ... LHP Jace Fry (microdiscectomy) worked one scoreless inning with two strikeouts Friday in his first rehab game with Charlotte. UP NEXT LHP Keegan Akin (0-0) is scheduled to start for Baltimore in Sunday’s series finale against Giolito, who'll look to lead Chicago to a four-game series sweep. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Patrick Rose, The Associated Press