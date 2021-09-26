Marlins vs. Rays Highlights
Cruz drives in two of the Rays' three runs in win
Looking for help with your DFS lineups heading into the Packers-49ers matchup? We've got you covered with a single-game breakdown.
Police say that Lowe was shot and killed at a house party.
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Oakland Athletics shortstop Elvis Andrus was put on the 10-day injured list Sunday, a day after breaking his left leg while scoring the winning run against the Houston Astros. The A’s also placed infielder Jed Lowrie on the IL with a sprained right hand. Andrus singled leading off the bottom of the ninth against Ryan Pressly on Saturday and scored from first when Starling Marte lined a double into the gap in right-center. Andrus stumbled rounding third and barely made it t
Hamilton pitted for intermediate tires with less than four laps to go and passed Lando Norris for the win.
K'Vaughan Pope had to be escorted to the locker room by an OSU staffer after a heated moment on the sideline.
Collins was suspended for reportedly trying to bribe a drug-test collector and missing seven scheduled drug tests.
While about 90% of NBA players are vaccinated against COVID-19, it sounds like getting the rest of the way there is going to be a battle.
The United States reclaimed the Ryder Cup with authority, leaving no doubt as to the best team in the world right now.
The St. Louis Blues signed longtime president of hockey operations and general manager Doug Armstrong to a five-year contract extension Saturday.
Usyk won by scores of 117-112, 116-112 and 115-113 to claim the IBF, WBA and WBO titles from Joshua.
Brooks Koepka let his emotions slip in a bad moment during the Ryder Cup.
The Ottawa Senators acquired forward Zach Sanford from the St. Louis Blues on Saturday in exchange for forward Logan Brown and a conditional fourth-round draft pick in 2022.
Kevin Love didn't appreciate getting torn apart by Jerry Colangelo.
Lenin Castillo was stretchered out of the ring on Saturday night in London after his bout with Callum Smith.
From Kirill Kaprizov to Alexis Lafreniere, here's what you need to know about second-year players in fantasy hockey.
Our analysts look into the future to make their bold fantasy predictions for Week 3.
Dalton Del Don delivers his lineup advice for every Week 3 game, along with some DFS bargains.
Georgia Southern went 10-3 under Lunsford in 2018, but has since lost traction in the Sun Belt.
The second round of the WNBA playoffs featured Sue Bird vs. Diana Taurasi and Sylvia Fowles vs. Candace Parker.
CLEVELAND (AP) — Lucas Giolito pitched six scoreless innings, Eloy Jiménez had a two-run single and the AL champion Chicago White Sox defeated the Cleveland Indians 5-2 on Sunday. Chicago clinched its first Central title since 2008 by beating the Indians in a doubleheader opener Thursday but is 34-33 since the All-Star break. Giolito (11-9) allowed five hits, struck out six and threw 100 pitches. Cleveland advanced only two runners to third base off Giolito, who escaped his biggest threat by ret