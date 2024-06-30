Marlins vs. Phillies Highlights
Emmanuel Rivera and the Marlins take on Nick Castellanos and the Phillies on June 30, 2024
Bryce Harper put on a show for fans at the MLB London Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets, celebrating with a soccer-style slide after his home run.
With three points each, Mexico and Ecuador face off in a final group stage battle to determine who will advance to the knockout stage.
Verstappen didn't win Sunday, thanks to contact between the two drivers, but he still extended his points lead after Norris was forced to retire his car.
June has been a bountiful month for the Orioles' sluggers, resulting in a franchise record.
Three different contenders for the U.S. Olympic gymnastics team have gone down with injuries this week.
The 34-year-old averaged 22.6 points (on 47/41/91 shooting splits), 5.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game this past season, leading the Clippers to the first round of the playoffs.
The Swiss will play the England/Slovakia winner, while Germany will face Spain or Georgia in the quarterfinals.
Thompson spent an hour signing autographs at the Sphere during the NHL Draft following the trade.
Westbrook, a nine-time All-Star, signed a two-year, $7.8 million contract with the Clippers in 2023.
Harper was named the leading vote-getter of the NL All-Star team hours earlier.
Dan Devine and The Ringer’s Michael Pina talk about what they liked, and what they didn’t, coming out of the 2024 NBA Draft and recap some of the recent trades that have happened.
Our Frank Schwab counts down his NFL power rankings, grades each team's offseason, solicits fantasy football advice and previews what the 2024 season might have in store for each team.
Messi has been dealing with an injured thigh and hamstring through two games of the tournament.
Prince Harry created the Invictus Games Foundation and is being given the Pat Tillman Award for service.
The U.S. men's national team lost Tim Weah to a red card, then lost to Panama 2-1 on Thursday in Atlanta.
It marked the first triple play for the Phillies since 2017 and the first of its kind since 1929.
Continuing our summer 'Flip the Script' series we take a look at who could be this year's Rachaad White: A dead zone RB that ends up becoming a top ten fantasy RB at the end of the season. Nate Tice joins Matt Harmon to identify this year's RB dead zone and pick which RB could become the king of the RB dead zone.
Here is a stab at a first draft of history — a thumbnail sketch of who had a pretty good first night of the 2024 NBA Draft, and who might wind up looking back at the evening wistfully, with some regret.
Where will LeBron James' son be taken in the second?
The second round of the NBA Draft will kick off on Thursday at 4 p.m. ET.