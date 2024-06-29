Marlins vs. Phillies Highlights
Cristopher Sánchez and the Phillies defeat Kyle Tyler and the Marlins, 2-0
Bronny's name will be "James Jr." on the back of his jersey.
Messi has been dealing with an injured thigh and hamstring through two games of the tournament.
The Pistons take on a contract in order to acquire future draft picks.
The U.S. men's national team lost Tim Weah to a red card, then lost to Panama 2-1 on Thursday in Atlanta.
"U.S. Soccer stands firmly against racism in all forms and will continue to support our players."
In today's edition: Grades for every NBA draft pick, the NL's crowded Wild Card race, Georgia stuns Portugal, and more.
For the second straight 2024 Copa América match at SoFi Stadium, the “home” team failed to deliver.
The trade dropped in the hours leading up to Wednesday's draft.
Georgia had never qualified for a major tournament before Euro 2024.
On today's episode, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde react to EA's Sports recent list of the top 25 toughest places to play in college football ahead of the College Football 25 video game being released next month.
The injury will cause Porziņģis to miss Olympic qualifying for Latvia.
It marked the first triple play for the Phillies since 2017 and the first of its kind since 1929.
In today's edition: MLB offenses are struggling (again), Knicks-Nets blockbuster, Division I's haves and have-nots, and more.
In today's edition: Panthers hoist the Cup, Vols top Aggies, devastation for Athing Mu, the NBA's French revolution, and more.
The Panthers are Stanley Cup champions for the first time.
It was bound to happen once MLB instituted the pitch clock.
The Mets closer had another rough night without throwing a pitch.
The burgeoning Fever-Sky WNBA rivalry delivered again on Sunday, with the Sky overcoming a 15-point deficit to beat the Fever 88-87.
Facing elimination, national No. 1 seed Tennessee forced a decisive Game 3 in the 2024 Men's College World Series with a 4–1 win over Texas A&M.
Texas A&M is one win away from winning its first NCAA championship in baseball after taking Game 1 of the College World Series finals over Tennessee.