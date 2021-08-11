Marlins vs. Padres Highlights

The Canadian Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — LaMonte Wade Jr. scored the winning run with two outs in the ninth inning when first baseman Christian Walker failed to handle Kris Bryant's sharp grounder, and the San Francisco Giants danced on the field celebrating an 8-7 victory against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday night. The Giants won their third straight and fifth in six games, doing it the hard way after going up 5-0 in the fifth. Brandon Crawford hit a go-ahead double in the eighth and Buster Posey homered. A