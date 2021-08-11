Marlins vs. Padres Highlights
Austin Nola drives in two in 6-5 win vs. Marlins
The Maple Leafs have acknowledged a serious error in the hiring of Dusty Imoo after a collection of concerning "likes" were discovered on his Twitter page.
Lionel Messi is set to arrive in France on Tuesday.
CSKA Moscow is willing to give Kirill Kaprizov what he wants.
It's believed Vrana filed for $5.7 million while the Red Wings had countered with $3.65 million in preparation for arbitration.
Pacquiao will now face WBA welterweight champion Yordenis Ugas.
Members of Canada's women’s soccer team believe their gold medal will inspire future generations of young girls to play the game.
Watson's status remains in limbo.
VUU is offering counseling to those impacted by Quandarius Wilburn's death.
There will be no sophomore slump here. Check out which youngsters are poised to take the next step in Year 2.
The veteran guard issued a mea culpa after taking heat for his comments about playing for the Raptors.
The Raptors are reportedly listening to offers, but it seems unlikely Pascal Siakam will be on the move.
For all the talk of tightened purse strings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, England's biggest clubs have had no problem splashing the cash this summer.
The world’s most exciting soccer league returns on August 13. Will Manchester City successfully defend its Premier League title, or will there be a new name on the trophy come summer 2022?
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Austin Nola hit a go-ahead single in the seventh inning, lifting the San Diego Padres over Miami 6-5 Tuesday night and sending the Marlins to their fifth straight loss. Nola had two hits and two RBIs. He extended his hitting streak to a career-best nine games. With the score tied 5-all and Adam Frazier on second base with two outs, Nola hit a sharp single to left field against Richard Bleier (2-2). Mark Melancon got the last out of the eighth, worked around a leadoff double in t
SEATTLE (AP) — Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Yonny Hernandez each hit RBI singles in the 10th inning, and the Texas Rangers snapped a 14-game road losing streak with a 5-4 win over the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night. The Rangers rallied twice to snap their six-game losing streak, taking a 3-2 lead in the ninth on rookie Adolis García’s 25th home run before a near-disastrous ninth by reliever Spencer Patton. Patton walked three of the first four batters he faced to tie the game 3-all and load the bas
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — LaMonte Wade Jr. scored the winning run with two outs in the ninth inning when first baseman Christian Walker failed to handle Kris Bryant's sharp grounder, and the San Francisco Giants danced on the field celebrating an 8-7 victory against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday night. The Giants won their third straight and fifth in six games, doing it the hard way after going up 5-0 in the fifth. Brandon Crawford hit a go-ahead double in the eighth and Buster Posey homered. A
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit an early RBI single and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Los Angeles Angels 4-0 on Tuesday night to split an unusual doubleheader. Justin Upton and Phil Gosselin each had two hits and two RBIs to help the Angels win the opener 6-3. Toronto batted last and was the “home” team at Angel Stadium in the first game, a makeup from an April 11 rainout at the Blue Jays’ temporary home field early this season in Dunedin, Florida. In the regularly scheduled ni
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Max Scherzer and Aaron Nola had a pitchers’ duel ruined by rain, and Corey Seager and Max Muncy homered as the Los Angeles Dodgers ended Philadelphia’s eight-game winning streak, beating the Phillies 5-0 on Tuesday night. Scherzer and Nola combined for 13 strikeouts over a combined 7 1/3 innings in a scoreless matchup before heavy rain delayed the game in the bottom of the fourth inning for 1 hour, 44 minutes. Neither star pitcher returned when the game resumed. The gripping
There appears to be a legitimate quarterback battle in Indianapolis with Carson Wentz sidelined.
CHICAGO (AP) — Luis Urías had two hits during a six-run, fifth-inning rally as the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Chicago Cubs 6-3 Tuesday night to complete a doubleheader sweep. The nightcap was delayed for an hour, 29 minutes because of rain with one out in the top of the third, which limited starter Aaron Ashby to two scoreless innings. The Brewers then used six pitchers to complete the final five innings. Miguel Sanchez (1-0) threw one pitch to get the final out in the fourth inning for the win.