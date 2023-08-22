Marlins vs. Padres Highlights

There was no way baseball could've been played Sunday in Los Angeles as Dodger Stadium was flooded as Tropical Storm Hilary hit the region.
The LSU gymnast and TikTok star has been enjoying her downtime ahead of the start of her senior year
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. left Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Reds in the fourth inning due to left middle finger discomfort.
A win on the field isn't the end of the fight for Spain's women's soccer team. It has to be the beginning, or things will never change.
Tampa Bay Rays All-Star shortstop Wander Franco could learn his fate Monday about whether he’ll be back on the field in the near future.
Tommy Pham was seen on video calling out fans that made 'disrespectful' remarks to him while he was in the on-deck circle against the Padres.
The Angels and Blue Jays are the two MLB teams whose radio announcers don't broadcast away games in person. What gets missed when you're not there in person?
MADRID (AP) — The leader of Spain’s soccer federation left a sour taste on the country’s Women’s World Cup victory after kissing a player on the lips during the medal ceremony, drawing criticism for inappropriate conduct in a sport that has struggled to overcome sexism. The Spanish government and the world players’ union condemned the behavior of Luis Rubiales on Monday, a day after Spain’s 1-0 win over England. The soccer federation led by Rubiales sought to downplay the incident through a stat
Connor McDavid may have won the Hart Trophy last season, but he couldn't carry a beer league team to a victory in its championship game.
How historically bad are this year's Yankees, and how did it get so ugly? Some key numbers from the Yankees' season to forget.
Novak Djokovic said his rivalry with Carlos Alcaraz was becoming like the one he shared with the Spaniard’s compatriot, Rafa Nadal, after needing nearly four hours to outlast the 20-year-old world No 1 in an epic Cincinnati Open final on Sunday.
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — A coach with Cuba’s first-ever Little League World Series team has gone missing, a tournament official said Monday. Bayamo Little League coach Jose Perez left the Little League International Grove late Saturday night and did not return, Little League International spokesperson Kevin Fountain said. “Little League International has communicated to all appropriate authorities and will ensure the Bayamo Little League team continues to have the best support and experien
The countdown has begun and the conspiracy mongering is already in full motion. Will Zach Johnson name Brooks Koepka as one of his six wildcards after the five-time major winner was dramatically inched out of the automatic placings in the final minutes of the qualifying race on Sunday?
At times Brandon Belt's production has invited skepticism, but in recent weeks he's been a force at the dish.
MADRID (AP) — Olga Carmona, whose goal won the Women’s World Cup for Spain on Sunday, learned after the final of her father’s death, the Spanish soccer federation said. The federation did not say when Carmona’s father died or give a cause of death. It also did not say exactly when Carmona was informed about her father's death or who told her. After the final whistle, she was among the Spanish players celebrating and dancing on the field, and appeared to participate normally during the trophy pre
Spain's Jennifer Hermoso later said she "didn't like" the kiss, which has been criticized as sexist and inappropriate.
Gibbs, who once compared himself to Jesus after an in-race altercation with a teammate, is only running part-time in the Xfinity Series. He's still finding time to make new enemies.
Texas rookie DeMarvion Overshown had secured a spot as the fourth linebacker and a role in place of safety Jayron Kearse in the team’s big nickel defense.
Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier think Sean O'Malley's UFC 292 title win speaks to how stacked bantamweight is.
Israel Adesanya thinks Marc Goddard's stoppage of Sean O'Malley vs. Aljamain Sterling was fair.