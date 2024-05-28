Marlins vs. Padres Highlights
Jake Cronenworth and the Padres defeat Jazz Chisholm Jr. and the Marlins, 2-1
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman discuss the Padres-Marlins trade that sent Luis Arraez to San Diego, as well as recap all the action from this weekend in baseball and send birthday wishes to hall-of-famer Willie Mays.
The Marlins receive RHP Woo-Suk Go, 1B Nathan Martorella, OF Dillon Head and OF Jakob Marsee in return for the second baseman.
Counsell grew up near Milwaukee and spent parts of 18 years with the organization in various roles. But fans weren't going to let him off the hook when he joined the rival Cubs.
MLB and the Prostate Cancer Foundation are raising awareness about the disease through the 29th annual Home Run Challenge.
A league without a fully operational Acuña is a less interesting, less enjoyable league. His absence will be loud.
Los Angeles Angels infielder Miguel Sano suffered a burn on his left knee after leaving a heating pad on too long, according to manager Ron Washington.
Soto is batting .315 with 14 home runs this season for the Yankees.
New York Mets reliever Edwin Diaz blew his fourth save of the season on Saturday, as he continues to struggle pitching in the ninth inning.
The Birmingham-Southern baseball team will play in the Division III College World Series as the school itself is shutting down due to financial difficulties.
Barcelona won the UEFA Women's Champions League by beating Lyon 2-0 in Saturday's final. It's their third title in four years.
Clark has her first WNBA win, thanks to her first WNBA dagger.
The "Greatest Spectacle in Racing" lived up to the hype with a thrilling finish after a lengthy weather delay.
Bogaerts' injury is worse than initially feared.
Dan Devine and Jake Fischer recap the action from Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals, the Cavaliers firing J.B. Bickerstaff and the 76ers plans to pursue another star this offseason
The Hall of Famer was joking. We think.
Garcia's earlier samples also tested positive for the banned PED Ostarine.
John Andretti was the first driver to run both races in the same day in 1994.
Louisville police have disciplined the police officer whose body camera was not active during Scheffler's arrest.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman talk about Oneil Cruz's smashing night at the dish, Kyle Tucker and Shohei Ohtani leading the league and are joined by Royals broadcaster Jake Eisenberg to talk about Kansas City’s success in 2024.
The Mavericks won a game with 14 lead changes.