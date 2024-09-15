Marlins vs. Nationals Highlights
James Wood and the Nationals defeat Jake Burger and the Marlins, 4-3.
Need an early boost for Week 3? Consider these three fantasy football waiver wire pickup suggestions.
Cooper Kupp was seen in a walking boot after their loss to the Cardinals on Sunday afternoon.
Who should be feeling worse right now, Florida or Florida State fans? Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde react to more disappointing performances for the Seminoles and Gators in their Week 3 Overreaction. They also praise the Group of 5, dissect a frustrating game for Georgia, and fight for Travis Hunter's Heisman case.
Rookie Marvin Harrison Jr. scored the first two touchdowns of his NFL career in the opening two possessions of the Arizona Cardinals' Week 2 matchup with the Los Angeles Rams.
Texas takes over the No. 1 spot in the AP Top 25 poll after the Longhorns' blowout of UTSA. Georgia drops to No. 2 after struggling to beat Kentucky.
The Seminoles and Gators are a combined 1-5 through three weeks and there are few reasons for optimism.
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tyler Glasnow will miss the rest of the 2024 season with a sprained right elbow, according to manager Dave Roberts.
The start of the Seminoles' season has not been great.
The 49ers running back has been dealing with Achilles tendinitis and was a late scratch in Week 1.
We almost had a major upset on Saturday.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman discuss Kumar Rocker making his MLB debut on Thursday night, Aaron Judge losing ground in the AL MVP race, the Mets and Braves slugging it out for a postseason spot and make their picks for The Good, The Bad and The Uggla.
Rocker's slider already looks like an elite pitch.
The MLB All-Star Game, where the national anthem singer is drunk and a pitcher is hungover.
Vincent Goodwill and David Aldridge talk about Jamal Murray’s contract extension and discuss 10 players with the most to gain (or lose) this NBA season.
The Dodgers star has a new career high in homers.
Francis gave up a ninth-inning home run to end another no-hit bid against the Angels in August.
Rays manager Kevin Cash also got a one-game ban for the incident.
The Braves can't stop getting injured.
Biden added a pair of No. 46 jerseys to his wardrobe on Tuesday.
The WNBA players union and several players slammed the commissioner on Tuesday after her appearance on CNBC.