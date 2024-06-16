Marlins vs. Nationals Highlights
DJ Herz and the Nationals defeat Trevor Rogers and the Marlins, 4-0
DJ Herz and the Nationals defeat Trevor Rogers and the Marlins, 4-0
She swam 400 meters in 3:58.35, touching the wall to joyous cheers, and qualified for Paris 2024.
Last year's Aces went 34-6. This year's group is 6-6.
"Tank" is back in action Saturday after 14 months outside of the ring and 44 days inside of a cell.
Mitchell Daly's 10th inning home run gave Kentucky a walk-off win over NC State on Day 2 of the 2024 College World Series.
Vincent Goodwill and Isis “Ice” Young recap game 4 of the NBA Finals, which saw the Dallas Mavericks crush the Celtics to send the series back to Boston.
Next season will be the end of an era for both TNT and Charles Barkley.
Wicks will return to the injured list with a right oblique injury. He had just rejoined the team after missing time with a forearm strain.
Tiger Woods has made the cut just once at the U.S. Open in the past decade.
The Panthers are one win away from their first Stanley Cup title.
With every participating team having released their set, let's rank and grade them all.
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine talk about their experiences at game 3 of the NBA Finals and wonder if the series could be a wake-up call for Luka Doncic.
Jerry West died on Wednesday morning. He was 86.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman examine what’s wrong with the 2024 Atlanta Braves, Paul Skenes receiving a standing ovation on the road, the Dodgers making a trade and MLB dropping the ball in regards to Rintaro Sasaki.
Bettors love the Panthers to go over their win total this season.
Nathan’s is really going to ban 16-time champion Joey Chestnut over a simple sponsorship conflict? That's just un-American.
The European Championships and Copa América, featuring 40 of the top national teams, will likely determine this year's Ballon d'Or winner amid the most open competition for the title of world's best soccer player in years.
Two days from his 34th birthday, Holiday logged team highs of 26 points and 11 rebounds Sunday night. He made 11 of his 14 shots. Defensively, he drew Kyrie Irving and Luka Dončić late, wearing down both. It was everything Boston needed.
Carlos Alcaraz has won his third Grand Slam trophy.
New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole made his second rehab start for Double-A Somerset, throwing 57 pitches in 4 2/3 innings.
Saturday's 5-1 shellacking by Colombia reignited scrutiny on U.S. men's national team head coach Gregg Berhalter.