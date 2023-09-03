Marlins vs. Nationals Highlights
Jake Burger homered twice while Jesús Sánchez, Bryan De La Cruz and Luis Arraez combined for 11 hits to fuel the Marlins' 11-5 win
DENVER (AP) — Initial X-rays showed Toronto Blue Jays catcher Danny Jansen fractured his right middle finger in a 13-9 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Friday night, manager John Schneider said. Jansen was struck by a foul ball on his right hand during Nolan Jones’ at-bat in the bottom of the sixth inning. Alejandro Kirk pinch hit for him in the seventh. “It’s a pretty freak injury, and it seems like those are coming in bunches right now,” Schneider said. Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette and
Heat bypasses stretch provision with Lowry. What it means
The defending champion had to dip into his armoury of explosive winners to finally see off the British number two inside Arthur Ashe Stadium.
MADRID (AP) — Spain's government began a move to oust suspended soccer chief Luis Rubiales, who ended a week of silence on Friday by insisting he was the victim of a smear campaign. Rubiales has come in for a storm of criticism and calls for his resignation for his behavior during and after Spain's recent Women’s World Cup triumph in Sydney. He kissed player Jenni Hermoso on the lips without consent and grabbed his crotch in a lewd victory gesture. On Friday, a Spanish government legal panel han
Kevin Brotz at Florida Gator Hunting was in awe when they realized they were after a massive gator. It could be the second largest in Florida history.
Tennis star Daniil Medvedev hit a camera and shouted at fans, asking if they were "stupid," during an eventful second-round victory over Christopher O'Connell at the 2023 U.S. Open.
Shanahan addressed Garoppolo calling things "weird" by saying he agreed. Then he immediately backtracked, saying it wasn't weird but was "unusual," which is a synonym for weird.
The Toronto Blue Jays are about to play in the most unusual ballpark in the majors and some players will be more affected than others.
Canada will play for their lives on Sunday after their high-octane offense was neutralized by Brazil.
CLEVELAND (AP) — With a limited budget, the Guardians surprised many people around baseball when they claimed pitchers Lucas Giolito, Reynaldo López and Matt Moore off waivers from the Los Angeles Angels this week. Cleveland manager Terry Francona was one of them, even after being given a heads up by team president Chris Antonetti and general manager Mike Chernoff. “They told me we might be adding somebody, so I went to sleep Wednesday thinking something might happen,” Francona said Friday. “Nev
This comes after Biles won her record-breaking eighth national title at the championships in San Jose, California, last weekend
The Toronto Argonauts showed commitment to quarterback Chad Kelly by signing him to a three-year, $1.865 million contract, the richest in CFL history.
From Super Bowl predictions to picking MVP and all the other notable awards, USA TODAY Sports' NFL staffers mapped out what to expect in 2023.
Full list of current WWE Champions, including Universal, Intercontinental, Women's, US, Tag Team, and more across Raw, SmackDown and NXT.
Manon Fiorot fought through a nasty head gash to spoil Rose Namajunas' flyweight debut at UFC Paris.
Eddie — an 11-year-old from Brooklyn who sat courtside at Arthur Ashe Stadium — told Insider he's been watching Paul play "since his childhood games."
Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova, the top-seeded team and the defending U.S. Open women's doubles champions, were knocked out of the tournament Friday in the second round. Krejcikova and Siniakova completed a career Grand Slam with their victory last year at Flushing Meadows.
The Red Bull driver has won a record-equalling nine successive Formula One grands prix.
The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs begin this weekend with one of the traditional jewels of the calendar, the Southern 500 in Darlington, South Carolina.