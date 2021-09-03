Marlins vs. Mets Highlights

The Canadian Press

A look at what’s happening around the majors Friday: ___ CALIFORNIA DREAMIN' The Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers are tied for first in the NL West heading into their weekend series in San Francisco. The rivals split their first 16 games this year, with each team scoring 68 times. The Giants took two of three in their previous series from July 27-29, led by Johnny Cueto’s 5 2/3 innings of four-hit ball in a 5-0 victory in the rubber game. Los Angeles has won 23 of 29 to erase San Francisco’s lead