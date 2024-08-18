Marlins vs. Mets Highlights

Yahoo Sports

We're almost to the end of the 2024 offseason! With Week 0 just over a week away, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde take a peek at the slate of games next Saturday. On today's show, they also pitch the biggest headlines of the 2024 season they're most excited to see. From conference realignment to the expanded playoff, they dive into how this season will be the most momentous ever.