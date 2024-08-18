Marlins vs. Mets Highlights
Luis Severino and the Mets defeat Jake Burger and the Marlins, 4-0
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman talk about if the D-backs or Padres can catch the Dodgers in the NL West after their hot streak, the Astros doing typical Astros things and how realistic a 6 innings starter mandatory rule might be.
With the top five conference champions all getting automatic bids to the College Football Playoff, FSU has a great chance at a first-round bye this season.
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine bid adieu to Team USA and the Paris Olympics, come up with ideas to improve the Emirates NBA Cup and look back at some of their preseason predictions.
New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge hit the 300th home run of his career Wednesday. He ranks seventh all time in Yankees history.
Buehler struggled with control in a loss to the Brewers in his first game since mid-June.
We're almost to the end of the 2024 offseason! With Week 0 just over a week away, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde take a peek at the slate of games next Saturday. On today's show, they also pitch the biggest headlines of the 2024 season they're most excited to see. From conference realignment to the expanded playoff, they dive into how this season will be the most momentous ever.
Will Judon land a contract extension in Atlanta?
Dillon gets to keep the win but not the playoff spot that came with it.
There will be a new generation of veterans, a new generation of alphas to challenge them and a new generation of fresh blood behind them.
A bad night for the Yankees got worse with an injury to Chisholm, who has been on a tear since joining New York before the trade deadline.
Who will be the Group of Five's representative in the first 12-team playoff?
Ryan hurt himself while throwing a slider in the fifth inning against the Pirates on Saturday.
Naeher was the primary reason the USWNT accomplished something that no women’s soccer team ever had: It survived 330 minutes of knockout Olympic soccer without conceding a single goal.
Schwarber took advantage of what the Dodgers say was "an egregious miscall."
The U.S. women's basketball team continues their quest for their eighth straight Olympic gold medal.
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine recap Team USA’s win over Brazil, preview Thursday’s game against Serbia and go through all of the NBA news they can find.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman discuss the weekend series, including Blake Snell’s no-hitter and the White Sox epic losing streak.
Australia's numerous turnovers gave Serbia and Jokic the chances they needed to turn the game around.
We continue 'rankings week' on the pod by looking at what goes into making a good ranking for draft season. 4 for 4's John Paulsen joins Matt Harmon to discuss what goes into his draft rankings and what the common flaws are when people make them. The two then identify 6 position groups that are hard to rank and project this year and 6 players Paulsen is much higher on than consensus.
Sara Hughes and Kelly Cheng lost 2-0 to Switzerland's Tanja Hueberli and Nina Brunner on Tuesday, eliminating the remaining American women from the tournament.