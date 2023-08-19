Marlins vs. Dodgers Highlights

The Canadian Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Cardinals rookie shortstop Masyn Winn did get a souvenir baseball to take home after recording his first major league hit in his MLB debut. But it wasn't easy to get the ball after New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso tossed it into the stands. The 21-year-old Winn was playing in his first MLB game Friday night when he beat out a dribbler down the third base line for his first career hit in the bottom of the fifth inning. Alonso, after being told to throw the ball out of play