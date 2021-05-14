Marlins vs. D-backs Highlights
Rogers, balanced offense leads Marlins to 5-1 win
PHOENIX (AP) — Trevor Rogers pitched six strong innings and Jesús Aguilar had three more hits to lead the Miami Marlins over the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-1 on Thursday night. Rogers (5-2) has been one of the top rookies in the National League. He allowed one run and four hits with seven strikeouts and two walks. Miguel Rojas, Corey Dickerson and Adam Duvall each had two hits and an RBI for the Marlins, who earned a split of the four-game series. After going 9 for 17 with three homers and seven RBIs in the series, Aguilar is batting .362 on the road this season. He has reached base safely in all 18 games away from home and has a hit in 17 of those 18 games. Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly (2-4) went 6 1/3 innings, allowing three runs and seven hits while striking out four and walking two. The Marlins opened the scoring in the third when Magneuris Sierra doubled and scored on Rojas' single. Arizona tied it in the fifth when Tim Locastro led off with a ground-rule double into the pool in right-center and scored on a sacrifice fly by Pavin Smith. Miami regained the lead in the sixth on an RBI single by Brian Anderson. The Marlins tacked on three in the seventh. Kelly was pulled after a one-out walk to pinch-hitter Garrett Cooper. Chris Devenski gave up a double to Rojas and then three straight RBI singles, to Aguilar, Dickerson and Duvall. Dylan Floro, Anthony Bender and Anthony Bass each threw a scoreless inning of relief to help secure the victory. TRAINER’S ROOM Diamondbacks: 1B Asdrúbal Cabrera had to be helped off the field with a strained right hamstring in the sixth inning after he stole second base. ... Taylor Widener (groin) tossed 3 1/3 innings in a simulated game. Next, the 26-year-old right-hander will throw a bullpen Saturday, then have at least one rehab outing after that. He was placed on the injured list April 28. ... Ketel Marte (right hamstring) took some simulated at-bats and felt good. He is going to play four innings in center field in a simulated game Friday at Salt River Fields. He has been out since April 8. Marlins: INF Jazz Chisholm Jr. and catcher Jorge Alfaro are rehabbing left hamstring strains with Triple-A Jacksonville. UP NEXT Miami, on a 10-day road trip, travels to Los Angeles for a weekend series with the Dodgers. RHP Sandy Alcantara (1-2, 2.72 ERA) will pitch Friday for the Marlins against Clayton Kershaw (5-3, 2.62). The Diamondbacks continue their seven-game homestand when they face Washington on Friday. RHP Riley Smith (1-2, 4.85 ERA) will take the mound against former Arizona ace Max Scherzer (2-2, 2.33). ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Bob Huhn, The Associated Press
PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker made two free throws with 2.4 seconds remaining to give the Phoenix Suns a 118-117 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday night. Phoenix moved within a game of Utah for the No. 1 seed in the NBA and Western Conference with two games to play. Booker’s foul shots were set up when Portland’s Robert Covington was fouled and missed both free throws with 4.4 seconds left, giving the Suns one last chance. Booker was fouled by Norman Powell as he went up for a jumper. Portland’s C.J. McCollum missed a 3-point shot at the buzzer — after an apparent over-and-back violation — to end it. Chris Paul led Phoenix with 26 points on 11-of-14 shooting. Mikal Bridges had 21 points and 11 rebounds, and Booker had 18 points but shot just 5 of 17 from the field. Damian Lillard scored a game-high 41 points on 16-of-23 shooting for Portland, which had its five-game winning streak stopped. McCollum had 27 points. Phoenix played without center Deandre Ayton, who missed his first game of the season with a sore left knee. HEAT 106, 76ERS 94 MIAMI (AP) — Jimmy Butler scored 21 points, Bam Adebayo had 18 points and 12 rebounds and Miami beat Philadelphia to hold onto the No. 5 spot in the Eastern Conference. Tyler Herro scored 18 points, Goran Dragic had 15 and Kendrick Nunn added 13. Miami captain Udonis Haslem got his first minutes of the season in the first half, scoring four points and getting ejected with two technical fouls in just under three minutes. Tobias Harris scored 21 points, Shake Milton added 12 and Danny Green had 11 for Philadelphia, which could have wrapped up the East’s No. 1 seed with a win. Joel Embiid, who was dealing with the flu earlier in the week, managed only six points on 3-for-9 shooting. Miami is 39-31, tied with No. 4 Atlanta and No. 6 New York. The Hawks hold a tiebreaker over the Heat; the Heat hold a tiebreaker over the Knicks. KNICKS 102, SPURS 98 NEW YORK (AP) — Alec Burks scored a season-high 30 points in his return from a three-game absence and New York kept up its chase of home-court advantage in the playoffs by rallying to beat San Antonio. The Spurs secured the final spot in the Western Conference play-in tournament later when Sacramento lost at Memphis. Julius Randle had 25 points, nine rebounds and nine assists for the Knicks. They are a half-game behind Atlanta as they battle the Hawks and Miami for the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference. RJ Barrett scored 19 of his 24 points in the second half for the Knicks, who clinched their first postseason berth since 2013 on Wednesday when Boston lost in Cleveland. DeMar DeRozan scored 27 points for the Spurs. BUCKS 142, PACERS 133 INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 40 points, 15 rebounds and six assists and Milwaukee wore down short-handed Indiana. Indiana dressed just 10 players due to injuries and didn’t have a defensive answer for Antetokounmpo, the two-time NBA MVP who made 14 of 18 shots from the field — six on uncontested dunks — and hit 11 of 16 free throws. The Bucks moved within a game of the Brooklyn Nets for the Eastern Conference’s No. 2 playoff seed. Khris Middleton added 22 points, Brook Lopez had 21, and Jrue Holiday finished with 20 points and 14 assists. Four of the seven ruled-out Pacers were starters, then All-Star forward Domantas Sabonis came out after tweaking his left knee in the third quarter. Sabonis had 10 points, 14 assists and six rebounds when he sat down. Justin Holiday led the Pacers with 26 points. HAWKS 116, MAGIC 93 ATLANTA (AP) — Bogdan Bogdanovich scored 27 points, Trae Young added 18 and Atlanta beat Orlando for its third straight victory. Clint Capela added 14 points and 14 rebounds for the Hawks a day after they clinched their first playoff berth since 2016-17. Atlanta has the NBA’s longest active home winning streak at 10 games and has won 18 of its last 20 at State Farm Arena. R.J. Hampton led the Magic with 15 points. CLIPPERS 113, HORNETS 90 CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Paul George had 20 points and 10 rebounds, Reggie Jackson made five 3-pointers and had 19 points and Los Angeles handed Charlotte its fourth loss in five games. Kawhi Leonard added 16 points and nine rebounds for the Clippers. They are third in the Western Conferece, a game ahead of Denver. LaMelo Ball had 18 points and seven assists for the Hornets in their regular-season home finale. NUGGETS 114, TIMBERWOLVES 103 MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Nikola Jokic scored 16 of his 31 points in the first quarter in Denver's victory over Minnesota. JaVale McGee had 12 points and 13 rebounds, and Vlatko Cancar scored a career-high 14 points off the bench. Anthony Edwards scored 18 of his 29 points in the third quarter for Minnesota. Karl-Anthony Towns added 20 points and 11 rebounds. BULLS 114, RAPTORS 102 CHICAGO (AP) — Zach LaVine scored 24 points, Lauri Markkanen added 20 and Chicago beat short-handed Toronto. The Bulls pulled within two games of idle Washington with two remaining for 10th place in the Eastern Conference and the final play-in spot. Johnson led Toronto with a career-high 35 points. He made six 3s and had 10 rebounds. GRIZZLIES 116, KINGS 110 MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Dillon Brooks scored 30 points and Memphis beat Sacramento to eliminate the Kings for Western Conference play-in contention. Jonas Valanciunas had 24 points and 13 rebounds for Memphis in the opener of the back-to-back set. Justin James scored a career-high 31 points for Sacramento. The Associated Press
SEATTLE (AP) — Zach Plesac came within six outs of ending Cleveland’s 40-year no-hitter drought, keeping the Seattle Mariners hitless into the eighth inning of the Indians’ 4-2 win on Thursday night. The anticipated debuts of Seattle prospects Jarred Kelenic and Logan Gilbert were overshadowed by a masterful pitching performance by Plesac. His bid for Cleveland’s first no-no since 1981 ended when J.P. Crawford led off the eighth inning with a line-drive single that just cleared the glove of leaping shortstop Amed Rosario. Plesac (3-3) lost the shutout moments later when Dylan Moore hit a two-run homer. That sent the Indians’ bullpen into a frenzy to get ready. Moore’s shot was his fourth of the season and one of the few hard-hit balls all night against Plesac. While he wasn’t overpowering, Plesac managed to induce weak contact for most of the first seven innings. The right-hander escaped the eighth after a lineout from Evan White and Kelenic’s deep flyout to left-center. He finished with two strikeouts and three walks on 96 pitches. Emmanuel Clase walked three straight batters with two outs in the ninth to load the bases. Cleveland manager Terry Francona brought in Bryan Shaw, who struck out Luis Torrens for his first save. Cleveland has the longest no-hitter drought in the majors — its last one was Len Barker’s perfect game in 1981. Plesac got all the offense he needed on home runs from Frammil Reyes and José Ramírez. Reyes hit his ninth of the season in the second inning and Ramírez added his AL-leading 11th in the third inning, a two-run shot. Jake Bauers also had an RBI single. For much of the night, it appeared Seattle would join infamy by getting no-hit in consecutive home games. Baltimore’s John Means stymied the Mariners on May 5, barely missing out a perfect game against Seattle. The Mariners left on a road trip but their hitting woes at home remained. Seattle went 16 innings at home without a hit before Crawford’s single. Gilbert (0-1) lasted four innings, throwing 71 pitches and struck out five. Seattle was going to limit Gilbert to around 85 pitches and was hoping to get him into the fifth. The 24-year-old right-hander threw plenty of strikes and flashed a good mix of breaking pitches to go with his fastball. Kelenic was hitless in four at-bats. He lined out on the first pitch of his first at-bat in foul territory, with right fielder Josh Naylor falling into the stands as he caught the ball. UNMASKED MAN The Indians have 85% of their club vaccinated, which has allowed them to ease up on some of MLB’s COVID-19 protocols. It might take some getting used to. “They’ve relaxed some things that guys are allowed to do and we’re allowed to do in the dugout,” Francona said. “There’s still protocols when you’re in the clubhouse or at the hotel. There’s things you still have to follow. But it felt good to be in the dugout and not have a mask on. It felt like kind of naked, like you had your zipper down or something because it was so different.” UP NEXT Indians: Aaron Civale (5-0, 2.91) looks to remain unbeaten on the season. Civale has thrown at least seven innings in four of his seven starts, including his last against Cincinnati when he allowed only one run. Mariners: RHP Chris Flexen (3-1, 3.78) makes his seventh start. Flexen earned his third victory in his last start against Texas throwing 6 1/3 innings and allowing four runs. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Tim Booth, The Associated Press
PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker made two free throws with 2.4 seconds remaining to give the Phoenix Suns a 118-117 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday night. Booker’s winning foul shots were set up when Portland's Robert Covington was fouled and missed both free throws with 4.4 seconds left, giving the Suns one last chance. Booker was fouled by Norman Powell as he went up for a jumper with 2.4 seconds remaining, and Portland's C.J. McCollum missed a 3-point shot at the buzzer to seal Phoenix’s win. With the victory, Phoenix moved within a game of Utah for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference with two games to play. Chris Paul led Phoenix with 26 points on 11-of-14 shooting. Mikal Bridges chipped in with 21 points and 11 rebounds, and Booker had 18 points but shot just 5 of 17 from the field. Damian Lillard scored a game-high 41 points on 16-of-23 shooting for Portland, which had its five-game winning streak stopped. McCollum had 27 points. The Trail Blazers, who were playing the second of a back-to-back after beating Utah on Wednesday night, dropped into the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference, a half-game back of Dallas with two games to play. The Suns, who had lost three of four coming in, avoided their first three-game skid of the season. Phoenix played without center Deandre Ayton, who missed his first game of the season with a sore left knee. Suns coach Monty Williams declined to provide any details about Ayton’s injury before the game, saying only that he “came in sore today. The Suns started Dario Saric in Ayton’s place. The Suns turned what had been a tight game into an 85-77 lead heading into the fourth quarter, thanks to reserve forward Torrey Craig, who scored 10 points in the final 2:07 of the third quarter. Craig hit back-to-back 3-pointers to spark the run. Backup point guard Cam Payne scored 21 points for the Suns, including 11 in the third quarter. Portland and Phoenix couldn’t get any separation in the first half; there were 16 lead changes and the biggest lead was four points by each team. TIP-INS Blazers: Forward Nassir Little was out with back spasms. ... McCollum and Lillard combined for 35 points and eight assists in the first half. Suns: In addition to Ayton not being available, Phoenix was without forwards Cam Johnson (wrist) and Abdel Nader (knee). ... The Suns need one win to reach the 50-win mark for the first time since the 2009-2010 season. UP NEXT Blazers: Return home to host the Nuggets on Sunday Suns: Travel to face the Spurs on Saturday and Sunday to close the regular season. ___ More AP NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Scott Bordow, The Associated Press