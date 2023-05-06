Marlins vs. Cubs Highlights

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — Football Canada has partnered with NFL Canada to support and grow the sport in this country. The three-year deal, announced Friday, will focus on youth participation programs (boys and girls, aged eight to 12 years) and coaching clinics in Canada, with the aim of helping grow female football. NFL Canada will also support Football Canada’s youth flag football programs to "underserved communities" while strengthening player pathways to international competition. "We are excited to partne