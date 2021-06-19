Marlins vs. Cubs Highlights
Adam Duvall tallied six RBI's in 10-2 win over Cubs
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Wil Myers homered twice and doubled, Tommy Pham hit a leadoff homer and Chris Paddack struck out 11 in five impressive innings to match his career high for the San Diego Padres, who beat the Cincinnati Reds 8-2 Friday night. The Padres have hit seven homers in winning the first two games of the four-game series. They came into the series struggling badly after losing 13 of 17 games, including going just 1-5 on a trip through New York and Colorado. Coming off a 6-4 thriller Thurs
Phoenix (AP) — The Diamondbacks stumbled to their franchise-record 15th straight loss, with Steven Souza Jr. hitting a go-ahead home run in his return to Arizona following a horrific knee injury and helping the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 3-0 victory on Friday night. Arizona broke the team mark of 14 straight losses from July 9-25, 2004, and lost for the 38th time in 43 games. The Diamondbacks have the worst record in the major leagues at 20-51. Souza homered in the eighth off Joe Mantiply (0-2). S
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani celebrated his appointment to next month's All-Star Home Run Derby in fitting style, connecting twice during the Los Angeles Angels' 11-3 win over the Detroit Tigers on Friday night. Ohtani clubbed his 20th and 21st homers of the season hours after announcing he would take part in MLB’s annual home-run spectacle July 12 at Coors Field in Denver. The first blast from Ohtani was a line drive to right field that was part of the Angels’ three-homer fifth inning.